J'cans Reid, Senior cop athletes of the week awards

FORMER Jamacan junior representatives Tyrese Reid of Barton Community College and Brighton Senior of the University of South Dakota were earlier this week named athletes of the week in their respective events after outstanding efforts over the last weekend.

Reid, a middle distance runner who recorded two National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) performances at the Red Raider Invitational at Texas Tech, was named the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NJCAA national athlete of the week, while Senior was named the Summit Conference male track athlete of the week after he won the 60m hurdles in a season's best 7.90 seconds at the Dakota Reality Meet.

Reid is the second jamaican to win the honour this year after former Petersfield High athlete Courtney Lawrence of Cloud County CC, who won it a week earlier following his personal best and school record 18.48m in the men's shot put at the Highland Challenge on Saturday, January 16.

Reid, who attended Spot Valley High and Senior who attended Rusea's High, were teammates on several Jamaican junior teams, including the World Athletics Under-18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2017.

He extended Barton County's streak to four years in a row that a male athlete from Barton County CC has been named national athlete of the week during the indoor season, set a new personal record in the 600 yards of 1 minute 11.13 seconds, and then won the 1000m in 2:37.62 minutes.

— Paul Reid