J'Voughnn Blake dominates 800m at JAAA Qualification Trials

JAMAICA College star J'Voughnn Blake was literally racing against the clock as he dominated the Class One 800m, in the process achieving a personal best of 1:51.37 minutes at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification Trials at Old Hope Road.

Blake, who is one of the favourites for the Class One 800m, won the timed final by over two seconds and was pleased with his run despite the distraction of the clock.

“I felt awesome. It wasn't perfect, especially because the clock which I shouldn't have been watching. [It] threw off my entire mindset throughout the race,” Blake told the Jamaica Observer.

“It didn't show the correct time but it's a good establishment and placer, given the adjusted qualification rubric for Champs,” he noted.

Blake's time of 1:57.37 was well below his previous best of 1:52.00 established in 2019 while finishing second at Champs, and he wasn't surprised.

“I mean, I had expected the time or somewhere there. It's just a show of the amount of work I've put in and where I might go onwards,” Blake added.

This was another outstanding display from the super-talented Blake as he sent a strong message in December by clocking 4:02.57 minutes for the 1500m, which was a massive 22 seconds or more than 120 metres clear of his teammate Omarion Davis with 4:23.05.

Despite his performances Davis doesn't want the favourite tag and is not focusing on his rivals at this time.

“I don't care. Be the better athlete on the day and I'd respect that, but I don't allow things like that to be on my mind,” he pointed out.

The 2019 Class Two 1500m champion now has a total 13 CSEC subjects accumulated over three years, while running his rivals ragged in both the 800m and 1500m on the track.

In the 2020 CSEC exams he got 10 distinctions and took his tally to 13 subjects overall, having passed human and social biology in which he placed ninth overall in the Caribbean as a 15-year-old.

Then in fourth form he brushed aside mathematics and social studies and last year he mastered with distinction add maths, English language, English literature, chemistry, physics, biology, geography, Spanish, economics, and information technology.

Last Saturday's meet was the first of the year after the Government gave the green light for athletics to return, and Blake could not contain his joy.

“I was crazy nervous just showing up for my other event since the 1500m in December. I just hope [that] track stays,” said Blake.