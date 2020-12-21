J'Voughnn Blake opens 1500m season with a bang!
Jamaica College (JC) star J'Voughnn Blake wanted to make a statement and he did just that with a spectacular win in the Class One 1500m at the Tyser Mills Classic at Calabar High School recently.
Blake sent a strong signal that he will be one to contend with, clocking 4:02.57 minutes which was a massive 22 seconds or more than 120 metres clear of his teammate Omarion Davis with 4:23.05 minutes.
“I haven't competed like this in over a year. I just wanted to get back into it and place my benchmarker again,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
“The time was definitely a surprise. I didn't think I was going that fast, especially because of the strong wind out there. It was a great relief when coach said it to me,” he added.
Duane Johnson, the coach in charge of JC's middle-distance programme, was very excited about Blake's opening run.
“After having a disappointing season, scarred by injuries, we sat down and crafted a plan to ensure that the season will be a redemption year,” Johnson pointed out.
“I am pleased with the work we have been able to put in and the way he started his season,” he added.
The 17-year-old Blake did extremely well in his Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects this year picking up 10 ones and taking his tally to 13 subjects overall — all in grade ones.
The 2019 Class Two 1500m champion, who is expected to carry the fight for JC in the middle-distance races, was just happy to be back on track.
“I felt awesome. It was a good feeling getting back in the atmosphere, it made me feel refreshed,” said Blake.
“I ran pain free and all I was thinking about was just that. Of course coach gave me a mental edge ahead of that and it played out well, as I didn't want to run,” Blake explained.
— Howard Walker
