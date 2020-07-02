Jaheim too 'Smart' for Worldwide Under-11 Online Chess Tourney
Eleven-year-old Jaheim Smart topped a field of 103 participants from across the world in the third edition of the Worldwide Under-11 Online Chess Tournament.
In a keenly contested event, Smart, Jamaica's National Under-12 chess champion and grade six student at Lannaman's Preparatory School, edged first place after surrendering two games to win 11 of 13 games. His closest rival and tournament favourite Leandro Nicholas Ulloa Centeno from Ecuador had to settle for second after drawing his last game.
“I am really happy for this achievement. It has been a tough experience playing in this tournament, so I gave it my all. I appreciate my coach's hard work and I know she is happy too,” said Smart.
The competition was held on June 24 and is one of several Worldwide online chess events organised by Croatian Chess Club Veli Vrh. The club also organises Worldwide Under-8 and Worldwide Under-14 Girls chess tournaments. More than 2,000 youth players from across the world participate in the club's weekly events.
Since the end of March, many chess events slated to occur worldwide have been moved online. This has provided significant exposure and opportunities for Jamaican chess players who normally would not have been able to afford the high cost of travelling to these events.
