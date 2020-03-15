Ja's skateboard Olympic qualification quest delayed as SLS World Tour cancelled

The first two stops of the Street League Skateboarding (SLS) World Tour in Las Vegas and Beijing have been cancelled due to the serious health concerns caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the associated travel restrictions.

Organisers of the 'World Tour' explained that they arrived at the decision after careful consideration, given the global scope of the rapidly developing situation and based on the recommendations of medical professionals and governmental officials.

“The decision to cancel the events was taken to protect the health, safety and well-being of athletes and fans, which is always our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates regarding the SLS World Championship, which is scheduled for May 22-24 in London.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the coronavirus, and we would like to thank all our partners, skaters and fans for their continued support during this challenging time,” the SLS release stated.

Jamaica was expected to have two participants on the tour which is used to accumulate points towards Olympic qualification.

Steve Douglas, vice-president of Skateboarding Jamaica Limited (SJL), expressed disappointment at the news, but believes the decision was in the best interest of all as the coronavirus pandemic has spread its tentacles to well over 30 countries.

“We at Skateboarding Jamaica Limited, the Olympic body for Jamaica skateboarding are a bit disappointed following news about the cancellation of the SLS Olympic Qualifying in Las Vegas, Beijing and Peru due to the Corona virus.

“We were prepared to send Jamaican skateboard Olympic athlete Tafari Whittier and new Olympic member Andre Beverly to compete, and were confident that they would have put on a good showing in the SLS Olympic qualifying competition in Las Vegas. Nevertheless, we understand the situation and welcome the decision for the greater good,” Douglas told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Whitter is in line to achieve a historic Olympic qualification as he is currently ranked 114th in the world, according to World Skate, based on his last competition results in Brazil.

Meanwhile, SJL president, Ryan Foster says he is confident that things will return to schedule soon for the Jamaica skateboarding team to compete in the upcoming Olympic qualifying competitions.