Ja trounce defending champs Colombia 5-0 in ice hockey opener

Jamaica's ice hockey team trounced defending champions Colombia in the first game of their Group A fixture in the LATAM Cup 2019 at the Florida Panthers Ice Den in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Friday evening.

The score was tied at 0-0 after two of the three periods, but Jamaica scored five minutes into the third and final period and went on to register four more goals in the last eight minutes of play.

Scorers for Jamaica were Jaden Lindo, D'Andre John, Ethan Finlayson, Sean Murphy and Sounthon Thammachack.

Jamaica then completed the double when they defeated Argentina 8-4 in a competitive 9:00 pm encounter.

The locals went 3-0 up after 10 minutes, before the South Americans reduced the deficit to 2-3 in the early stages of the second stanza. However, Jamaica regained their three-goal cushion to lead 5-2, then 6-4 before eventually winning by four goals.

Argentina were runners-up to Colombia last year, and they defeated Brazil 9-3. Jamaica were slated to face Brazil yesterday.

