JAAA AGM set for November 26, 28
The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) will be held on two days in late November with the first day looking more than likely to be a virtual session, the Jamaica Observer has learned.
The AGM has been scheduled for November 26 which more than likely will be virtual with voting for the new executive set for November 28 and that exercise will be done in person, General Secretary Garth Gayle told the Observer last week.
Gayle is also the only candidate so far who has indicated a willingness to put himself up for the position as president to replace Dr Warren Blake, who will not be seeking re-election after being in the office for nine years.
Nominations for the positions on the executive open on November 7, 21 days before the date of the AGM and will close on November 18.
Meanwhile, the deadline for members to pay up to be eligible to vote ended last Wednesday, September 30.
— Paul Reid
