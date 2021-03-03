JAAA boss Gayle buoyed by 'successful' staging of weekend meets

TRACK and field competitions, which restarted last weekend, will continue this coming weekend with four more meets, the Jamaica Observer has learnt, despite the tightening of COVID-19 protocols by the Government.

On Monday, a day after Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a new raft of measures geared at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Garth Gayle, president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), said track and field would be allowed to go on.

“We are still approved for track and field meets under the COVID-19 risk management Act,” Gayle said. “We were approved by all entities and so we are still on,” he added.

Meets are scheduled for Saturday at Kirkvine in Manchester; G C Foster College of Physical Education & Sport in Angels, St Catherine; and at Jamaica College, National Stadium, and Stadium East in Kingston.

Meanwhile, Gayle gave all six meets that were part of the opening set of JAAA Qualification Trials high marks for execution and said the federation was pleased at the success.

He said while the running of the meets were almost flawless, some ending ahead of time, there were still some areas that needed tightening up.

“We saw athletes celebrating with each other after races and we can't have that,” Gayle said. “Coaches must remind the athletes about the rules under which the meets are being held — after competing they must leave the competition area immediately without celebrating with each other and hugging.”

Gayle said at a few of the meets the numbers of athletes under the tents were more than the approved sum.

“We have to keep social distance protocols, keep the masks on when we are in groups,” he said.

“While it was difficult to keep on your mask all day, athletes and officials must remember they can walk away from the crowd if they feel the need to take off the mask for a few minutes,” he noted.

— Paul Reid