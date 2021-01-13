JAAA/PUMA Meet, Douglas Forrest Invitational officially postponed

The JAAA/PUMA Development Meet hosted at Windalco-Kirkvine in Manchester and the Douglas Forrest Invitational hosted at G C Foster College of Physical Education & Sport in St Catherine, which were both scheduled for this weekend, have been officially postponed.

Organisers of both events have cited a rise in COVID-19 cases on the island as the reason for the postponement.

The latest postponement came as no surprise as they follow other meets that were scheduled for last weekend for which organisers were denied the go-ahead by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) last week.

“We wish to inform our stakeholders and fans that the annual Douglas Forrest Invitational Development meet scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2021 has been postponed until further notice.

“After consultations with the Ministry of Health and the Disaster and Risk Management task unit it has been best advised with the rising number of cases in the island that we postpone the meet. We are very hopeful that we will be able to provide quality competition for our athletes soon but right now the health and safety of everyone is of paramount importance.

“We look forward to seeing you later in 2021,” read the release from the Douglas Forrest Invitational Organising Committee.

The MOHW indicated last week that gatherings of more than 15 persons will not be allowed before the third week of January, leaving the door open for a possible return of track and field on the weekend of January 23.

However, with at least four development meets postponed, it may lead to meet congestion and/or a lack of proper preparation by schools and athletes to qualify for the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships scheduled for late March.

— Dwayne Richards