JABBFA 2020 Transformation Competition launched

The Jamaica Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (JABBFA), in partnership with the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), recently launched the 2020 Transformation Competition at the offices of the JOA, where the first set of entrants completed their registration forms and had their measurements taken.

Over 10 contestants were encouraged by the level of success reaped from the winners of the 2019 competition — female champion Yaneke Sailsman and the male overall counterpart, Duvaughn Dick.

President of the JOA, Christopher Samuda spoke about the importance of the partnership and the competition's contribution to preparing the body and mind to assume apex placement in the sporting arena. He encouraged the prospective participants to demonstrate thought leadership in their journey and wished them well.

Audrey Allwood-Mullings, president of JABBFA, noted that the overarching aim of the competition is to provide an enabling environment for Jamaicans to not only change their shape and appearance, but more importantly, to increase their awareness of a healthy lifestyle.

The competition is a journey to this healthy lifestyle and represents one of the association's opportunities to provide individuals with an outlet to show their hard work, after exercising for 30 minutes three times a week.

Some of the competitors who completed their measurements were Sean Bennett, father and son duo Anthony Dwyer Sr and Jr, Christopher Johnson, Lorraine Williams, and Kemeisha Thompson. The participants represented a wide cross section of people, including a lecturer, bank manager, security guard, and a retired army officer.

In an effort to promote participation in the transformation, the association handed out gift certificates for gym membership at and personal training by major gym partners Spartan Health Club, Express Fitness, Classic Body Fitness, and Fit Farm Fitness Club. JABBFA merchandise and supplements from sponsors, including Seven Seas, were also presented to select competitors to start their journey.

Transformation pioneer Audrey Allwood shared that the competition is open to all Jamaicans and she expects over 300 entrants from across the length and breath of Jamaica. The association will provide a shopping list, nutrition plan, monthly consultations and check-in sessions for all entrants.

In order to enter contestants will have to submit four 'before' pictures with a copy of the daily paper, share their weight, and write a 250-word essay on their reasons for entering the transformation competition. The registration form and other information may be accessed at the JABBFA website http://jabbfa.com/.

Head Judge Angella Brown-Johnson noted that contestants will be judged according the following criteria: 'before' photos (20 per cent), essay (20 per cent), transformation status (30 per cent) and muscular development and stage presence (30 per cent). The contestants will have an opportunity to display their transformed physique on stage at the JABBFA National Championships in August 2020.