First lady

Shericka Jackson won her first major 400m event yesterday when she added the Pan American Games gold medal to her growing list of accolades with a majestic run in the final in Lima, Peru, as Jamaica added another six medals to their tally.

Jackson, who had won bronze medals in the one-lap event at the IAAF World Championships in Beijing, China, in 2015 and the Rio Olympics a year later, won Jamaica's fourth gold medal in track and field at the Pan American Games.

Yesterday, first-time national champions Demish Gaye in the men's 400m and Rushell Clayton in the women's 400m hurdles, won silver medals while high jumper Kimberly Williamson, sprint hurdler Megan Simmonds and intermediate hurdler Kemar Mowatt added bronze medals.

Jamaica have now won 12 medals in track and field, inclusive of four gold, four silver, and four bronze and there will be high hopes of adding more medals on today's penultimate day of track and field with Jamaicans in four more finals.

Commonwealth Games champion Danniel Thomas-Dodd will start as gold medal favourite in the women's shot put; the women's triple jump will see Shanieka Ricketts and Kimberley Williams up against a tough field; Aisha Prought will start in the women's 1500m.

Additionally, the men's 110m hurdles and 800m semi-finals will be contested today.

Jackson, the CAC Games 200m champion last year, delivered on her promise from the semi-finals as she ran a well-measured and masterful race to win, going away in 50.73 seconds, comfortably ahead of Mexico's Paola Moran who took the silver in 51.02 seconds and American Courtney Okolo won the bronze medal in 51.22 seconds.

Moments after Jackson's golden run, Gaye got caught just before the finish line by the fast-finishing Colombian Anthony Zambrano and had to settle for the silver in 44.94 seconds.

Zambrano took the gold in 44.83 seconds, while 17-year-old Justin Robinson, who won the gold medal just weeks ago at the Pan American Under-20 in Costa Rica, took the bronze in 45.07 seconds.

Clayton had originally finished third, but was upgraded to silver after Canadian Sage Watson who had crossed the line first was sensationally disqualified.

A gallant effort saw Clayton run 55.53 seconds as the American Anna Cockrell was awarded the gold with 55.50 seconds, while Cuban Zurian Hechavarria got the bronze in 55.85 seconds.

Rhonda Whyte, the other Jamaican in the race, finished seventh in 57.42 seconds.

In the men's final, Mowatt had a strong second half in a dramatic race and was edged on the line for the silver medal by American Amere Lattin as Brazil's Alison Alves, the Pan American Under-20 champion, won with a personal best 48.45 seconds.

Lattin clocked 48.98 seconds to Mowatt's 49.09 seconds.

Jaunder Santos of the Dominican Republic led after nine hurdles, but hit the 10th hard and fell to the track.

In the 100m hurdles, Simmonds, who was running in the outside lane, grabbed third place in the sprint hurdles in 13.01 seconds (-0.1m/s) as Costa Rica's Andrea Vargas upset the field to win the gold medal in 12.82 seconds, beating American Chanel Brissett (12.99 seconds).

The second Jamaican Yanique Thompson was fourth in 13.11 seconds after she got left back in the blocks at the start and had to chase the field, but came up just short.

Williamson started well in the high jump, clearing the first three heights on her first attempt, but failed to get over 1.87m.

The US-based Williamson, who was sixth in the event held in Canada four years ago with 1.88m, is yet to achieve the IAAF World Champs qualifying mark of 1.94m to qualify for the event in Doha, Qatar, later this year.

St Lucia's Lavern Spencer successfully defended her title after clearing 1.87m beating Antigua and Barbuda's Priscilla Frederick who had the same clearance.

Jamaica's second entrant Sashane Hanson did not start.

Also yesterday, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Andre Ewer qualified for today's finals of the women's and men's 200m, respectively, after contesting the semi-finals yesterday.

Fraser-Pryce easily won her semi-final with 22.90 seconds (-1.0m/s), second overall to Brazil's Vitoria Christina who won her semi-final in a personal best 22.72 (0.4m/s).

“Mommy Rocket”, as Fraser-Pryce has been nicknamed, got off to her usual fast start and covered the field by the time they got to the straight and controlled the race from then, slowing down as she got to the finish line.

Ecuador's Angela Tenorio was second in 23.16 seconds to also book an automatic spot, while Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic was third in 23.40 seconds to advance on time.

Schillionie Calvert-Powell, the other Jamaican in the event, faded to fourth in her semis in 23.46 and missed advancing.

In the men's equivalent, Ewers advanced on time after placing third in his semi-final in 20.69 seconds (0.4m/s), finishing behind Cuba's Reynier Mena(20.56 seconds) and Canada's Jerome Blake (20.63 seconds).

Julian Forte failed to make progress after placing fourth in his semi-final in 21.18 (-0.1m/s).