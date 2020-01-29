JADCO hosts 6th annual symposium for support personnel

Over 90 athlete support personnel turned out to support the sixth annual JADCO Symposium hosted by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) at Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston last Thursday.

The event was held under the theme, 'Protecting clean sport, moving forward together'.

Speaking at the event, keynote speaker, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange said, “Protecting clean sport is not JADCO's job, it is the prerogative of everyone who is involved in sport, even those who are only interested in the entertainment value that sports creates. I want to emphasise that it is going to be even more important that a collaborative and unified approach be taken to protect clean sport. It is everybody's business and in everybody's best interest to ensure that sport is free of doping.”

She further added, “I am pleased to announce that JADCO is moving one step closer with being cutting edge, operating and keeping pace with international standards and trends. This will be done by the engagement of personnel who will work along with the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Customs and Border Protection in the area of intelligence gathering and investigation. I am advised by JADCO that the new director is expected to commence duties by March 1, 2020.”

Chairman of JADCO Alexander Williams said, “Over the years JADCO has continued to work assiduously to keep Jamaica free from doping, but we have realised that to accomplish this goal we will need support from all stakeholders involved in the business of sport. Some of the most important stakeholders in the business of sport include athlete support personnel such as parents, teachers, and coaches.”

He further added, “Coaches, you are very influential and we cannot truly reach the athletes without your support. Teachers as you mould young minds you can encourage them to play fair and make ethical decisions. Parents, you also have a crucial role to play and that is why we continue to host workshops with parent-teacher associations within the secondary schools to provide you with vital information on anti-doping to share with your children.”

Also speaking at the symposium, team general manager at the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), Howard Bell, said, “Over the years the JADCO symposium has always been educational and as an administrator you can always take back the information to the athletes. There is always something new coming out that JADCO shares with us and we have to impart this information to the athletes for them to be on the right track.”

Also speaking at the symposium, second vice-president of the Badminton Association, Beverly Baugh, said, “The JADCO symposium was very informative. As a team manager it opened my eyes some more on how to be able to share with athletes to prepare themselves that they can be equipped with the requisite information to keep sport clean. It was an eye-opener for me; I have learnt a lot and I am prepared to go and impart the information with my team.”

A wide cross section of athlete support personnel attended the symposium, including members of sporting associations and federations, professional groups, school principals, coaches, and sport administrators. The symposium included presentations on the functions and responsibilities of JADCO and the doping control process. JADCO's Executive Director June Spence-Jarrett led the afternoon session, which focused on the role that athlete support personnel can play to protect clean sport. The next JADCO symposium will be held during January 2021.