JAGA to host Team Pre Competition Event at new home

Jamaica Amateur Gymnastics Association (JAGA)/National Gymnastics Federation of Jamaica (NGFJ) will be hosting the National Team Pre Competition Event at their new home at 1 Slipe Road, Kingston 5, on March 7, beginning at 12:30 pm.

The team consists of 61 members — four overseas-based and 57 local-based. The 57 home-based team members will be showcasing their full routine in a competitive atmosphere.

The members are from Montego Bay, Westmoreland, St Catherine, Manchester, and Kingston. They meet and train every Saturday from 12 noon to 4:00 pm at National Training Centre, where the event will be held.

In terms of seeding, this ranking will be determined at this event as to who will be the top three scorers who make up the team event in Canada

Team Jamaica will compete at the biggest meet in Canada at the Jurassic Classic on March 17-23 in Alberta, Canada.

JAGA President Nicole Grant-Brown was delighted at the opportunity to host the pre-competition at their own home for the very first time.

“Definitely, we are indeed happy that we now have the facility that the national teams can utilise as first preference. The pre-competition not only helps us to rank the team members, but it enables us to see how much they have progressed since the National Trials last November,” she said.

Grant-Brown stated that having their own facility has had a tremendous impact on the growth of the sport.

“With this facility the members are able to meet not only to train but also to bond as a team before venturing out. The bonding process is very important as teammate motivation helps a great deal with performance,” she noted.

The Canada tournament also serves as a last chance event for those who have not yet made the mark for the Olympic Games, Grant-Brown disclosed.

“The Jurassic Classic International meet is one of the biggest meet in Canada. This meet is used by the Canadian Gymnastics Federation as a trial for their national team that will be representing Canada at the Pan Am Cup in May in Trinidad, this year. This is the final qualifier for the Pan American region to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan,” she explained.

The tournament is seen as an important plank in the growth process of Jamaica's young gymnasts.

“We are on a mission to expose our juniors to competitions at various levels in an effort to develop their competitive spirits and mental readiness, as we work towards preparing our juniors for the Junior Pan Am Games, which is in the latter part of this year.

“We will see where they are to design their program for readiness for the competition,”Grant-Browne stated.

The team members heading to Canada are: Abryanna Mothersill, Aeja James, Alana Gooden, Alayna Wilson, Alyssa Suckra, Athalia Rufus, A'Zhalia Williams, Bryanna Bryan, Bryson Littleton, Carla Johnson , Celine-Jade Brown, Charlie Taylor, Chrisania Brissett, Christiyana Martin, Corrine Chin, Corvette Mighty, Dakota Lynch, Danyella Richards, Dejanae Simms, Dejane Thomas-Muir, Dejanique Bryan, Diamond Kinard, Elyssa Alexander, Emani Meikle, Emilia Sharpe, Gabriella Gordon, Habbey Carnegie, Infinity Mighty, Jahvea Williams, Jamilia Duffus, Janay Howell, Jeniah Chung, Kamaria Smith, Kayla Brown, Krishannah Williams, Kyla Campbell, Leah Copeland, Leah-Paige Phillips, Leanna Blake, Lilia Davis, Macaela Gordon, Marecia Robinson, Mariah Gordon, Michala Virgo, Natashley Prehay, Nia Cooke, Nicara Smalling, Ogaeji McNap, Ronique Wallace, Ruza Myrie, Sage Littleton, Saysha Hall, Savanna Adams, Shantel Ellis, Skye Golding, Sukhuri-Shay Smith, Tessanna Ashmeade, Victoria Smith, Yasheeka Fernandez, and Zuri Matandara-Clark.

— Dwayne Richards