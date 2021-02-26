Jaguars Captain Johnson urges Hetmyer to continue mature approach

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Guyana Jaguars Captain Leon Johnson says West Indies strokemaker Shimron Hetmyer has been encouraged by team management to place a higher value on his wicket, following cheap dismissals during the ongoing Regional Super50 Cup.

The 24-year-old opened the campaign with a scintillating 80 off just 53 deliveries against Barbados Pride but then struggled with scores of nine, one and 10 in his next three innings.

None of the three outings lasted more than 11 balls and the failures prompted Johnson, along with legendary former Windies batsman Shiv Chanderpaul — who is a member of the Jaguars coaching staff — to sit down with Hetmyer.

“I have [spoken to him], actually. And it's not me alone — the management, Shiv, the coach, the chairman as well,” Johnson said ahead of yesterday's semi-final against Windward Islands Volcanoes here.

“The chairman of selectors had a word with him and, in all fairness to Hetty, he has owned up to his mistakes and if you saw the way he played in the last game when he scored 67 not out.”

That half-century came against Volcanoes as Jaguars chased down a meagre 154 to win their fourth match of the tournament.

The innings was well-constructed, lasting 60 deliveries and including three fours and four sixes, and it served as the inspiration behind a 93-run, unbroken, second-wicket stand with Tevin Imlach who made 37 not out.

“He played a more mature innings. I spoke to him and told him that's the way he needs to play,” Johnson said, referring to the performance against Volcanoes.

“You can't always go out and obviously bully [bowlers], he just needs to take his time and bat — and you saw that in the last game against the Windward Islands. He took his time and he scored pretty easily.”

Hetmyer was expected to be a key batsman for Jaguars in yesterday's match and Johnson said he hoped the left-hander's matured approach continued, as they chased a spot in the final.

“Hopefully he keeps that form and keeps that mental part of the game for the next two games,” said Johnson.

The left-handed Hetmyer is the vice-captain of the Jaguars side and has played 16 Tests, 45 One-Day Internationals and 27 Twenty20 Internationals for West Indies.