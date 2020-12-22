Jamaica benefits from Japan generosity ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) received an early, yet timely, Christmas present from the Tottori Athletic Association yesterday, when they were presented with hurdles that will be distributed to both high schools and primary schools across the island.

The gift was presented to the president of the JAAA Garth Gayle by His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Japan to Jamaica, and Takeshi Takano, resident representative of Jamaica International Cooperation Agency, and witnessed by Minister of Sport Olivia Grange, as well as other executives of the JAAA.

The seven schools set to benefit directly from the hurdles are Titchfield, Buff Bay, St Mary, Foga Road, and St Andrew Technical high schools, and Rousseau and Windward Road primary schools.

Gayle explained that it was not the first time that Jamaica was benefiting from the generosity of the Japanese in this particular way.

“Japan and Jamaica have a friendship that extends over 50 years. Today is the second handing over of hurdles to the JAAA, and we in turn have given to schools that are really in need of hurdles, for continuing their training programme,” he said.

Keith Wellington, who is the president of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association and the principal of St Elizabeth Technical High School, said that the distribution of the hurdles in this fashion will redound to the benefit of the country.

“The hurdles were shared with schools that have less resources. I think that by sharing the resources among the schools that are less fortunate, if I may call them that, it gives us a great opportunity to discover talent that may otherwise go undiscovered,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Grange lauded the JAAA for having a ceremony to show appreciation to those who made the donation.

“Today is a continuation of the partnership and relationship between Jamaica and Japan. Over the years Jamaica has benefited tremendously, but this morning, for us to have received the hurdles…it means a lot. Showing appreciation strengthens the relationship,” she remarked.

Grange has been minister during a lot of the golden years of Jamaica's athletics and is expecting success in Tokyo next year.

“We are looking forward to next year in Japan for the Olympics and we are confident that we will do well, in spite of the challenges we presently face because of the pandemic,” she said.

As they did in 2007, Jamaica's athletes will benefit from a two-week training camp at the Tottori Prefecture, ahead of the start of the Olympic Games next June.