Jamaica bow into action at 1st FIDE Online Olympiad on Friday
The Jamaica Chess Federation selected 12 Jamaicans to participate in the first FIDE Online Chess Olympiad from July 22 -August 30, 2020.
The male Absolute team is led by Rushawn White, Candidate Master (CM) Equitable Brown, CM Malik Curriah, CM Duane Rowe, Darren McKennis, and John Stephenson. The women's team will be led by Woman International Master (WIM) Rachel Miller, Woman Candidate Master Raehanna Brown, Nickaylah Curwin, Alethia Edwards, Amy Stephenson, and Kaity Gayle.
Jamaica team enters the competition on Friday in Division Four, Zone E, which will be very competitive against teams from Nicaragua, Honduras, Trinidad & Tobago, The Bahamas, Bermuda, Guyana, Sao Tome & Principe, Sierra Leone, and Aruba.
Division Four sees 50 teams competing in five groups of 10 with the top three teams advancing to Division Three, which will be contested on August 7, 2020.
Team captain will be International Master Jomo Pitterson, National Master Ryan Blackwood, assistant captain, while Terence Lindo will manage the teams.
The Online Chess Olympiad is the second major online initiative after the Checkmate Coronavirus series being promoted by FIDE and is open to all national associations.
