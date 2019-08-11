Bronze belles

The Jamaican women's 4x400m relay team added a bronze medal as the track and field programme ended at the 18th Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, finishing with 17 medals in what was a dress rehearsal for the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, later this year.

The team of Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Tiffany James, 800m champion Natoya Goule and Roneisha McGregor clocked 3:27.61 minutes behind the USA (3:26.46) and Canada (3:27.01).

The men's team, the Games record-holders, ended in sixth position in 3:06.83 minutes. Colombia won the men's mile relay in 3:01.41, the USA took the silver medal in 3:01.72, and Trinidad and Tobago were third in 3:02.25.

One National record and two other Pan Am records were set by Jamaicans in track and field as they ended with 17 medals — six gold, five silver and six bronze.

Earlier in the day, Clive Pullen was fifth in the men's triple jump with a best mark of 16.35m (-1.4m/s), while Jordan Scott failed to make the final after he placed ninth with 16.13m (0.4m/s).

American Omar Craddock, the third-ranked jumper this year, won with 17.42m (0.4m/s), beating 18-year-old Cuban Jordan Diaz who jumped 17.38m (0.1m/s) in his first outdoor meet of the year, while his compatriot Andy Diaz took the bronze with 16.83m (-05m/s).

It was an overall good showing by the Jamaicans in track and field, led by a National record 19.55m by Danniel Thomas-Dodd in the shot put on Friday, Fedrick Dacres who had set a Pan Am Record 67.68m on Tuesday's first day, while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran 22.43 seconds to erase the old mark.

There were also gold medals for Elaine Thompson in the women's 100m, Shericka Jackson in the women's 400m, and Goule in the women's 800m.

The silver medals were won by Demish Gaye in the men's 400m, Traves Smikle in the men's discus throw, Tajay Gayle in the men's long jump, Aisha Praught in the women's 1500m, and Shanieka Ricketts in the women's triple jump where she also set a new personal best 14.77m.

Bronze medals were won by Kemar Mowatt in the men's 400m hurdles and Rushell Clayton in the women's equivalent, Megan Simmonds in the 100m hurdles, Kimberly Williamson in the women's high jump, and Tissanna Hickling in the women's long jump and the women's 4x400m team yesterday.