Jamaica College dominate at home in first JAAA Qualification series

Jamaica College (JC) exhorted their dominance over all challengers on their home patch at the Ashenheim Stadium last weekend as track and field resumed on the island.

At the first instalment of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) qualification trials held at their Hope Road base, the Fervet were in no mood to be gracious hosts as they dominated on the track and in the field to send out an early warning that they were ready for this season.

The 400m hurdles was the first track event for the day for the boys and JC set the tone there.

Roburn Walker won the Class One boys event in 54.54 ahead of the Calabar pair of Jeremy Bembridge (54.74) and Javel Fullerton (55.17). Sean Gardener, meantime, won for the Fervet in Class Two in 55.64, Brandon Harris of Charlemont High was second in 56.34, while Tayshawn Berry of Dinthill Technical was third in 56.54.

Kimarlie Stewart of St Jago High, with a strong wind of 3.6m/s at his back, won the Class One boys 200m in 21.23s. Andre Bent of JC was second in 21.24 (+2.4m/s), while Jayval Wright of Vere Technical was third in 21.25 (+2.9m/s)

Despite running into a strong headwind of -2.1m/s, Deshaun Gordon of Charlemont High won the Class Two boys 200m in 22.32s, ahead of Mark Manley of Calabar High who was second in 22.46 and Raheem Pinnock (22.61) of St Jago High.

JC were first and second in the Class Three boys 200m, Jay-Zyre Turner (23.33) edged out his teammate Dontae Watson (23.57), while Dante Johnson of Calabar High was third in 23.82.

In the Class One boys 400m, Tyrice Taylor of Vere Technical won in 47.74s, Jeremy Bembridge of Calabar High was second in 47.83s and Revon Williams of JC was third in 47.83s.

Top podium spot for any visiting school ended there.

The very talented Mark Anthony Miller of JC was the only athlete to dip below 49 seconds in Class Two as he won the 400m in 48.31. Derrick Grant of Ferncourt High was second in 49.46 and Raheem Pinnock of St. Jago High was third in 49.56.

In Class Three, Omary Robinson took the event in 51.63 for JC. Requel Reid of Calabar High was second in 51.95 and DeAndre Gayle also of JC was third in 53.10.

It was all JC in the 800m as they won the event in all three classes.

J'Voughnn Blake showed that he will be a force to be reckoned in Class One as he ran a personal best 1:51.37s on his home patch. His teammates Handal Roban (1:53.05) and Omarion Davis (1:56.72) ensured that there was a clean sweep of the podium finishes in the event.

In Class Two it was a 1-2 finish for JC as Kemarrio Bygrave won with 1:56.74 and Rasheed Price ended second in 2:05.01. Schevorn Wardlow of Kingston College was third in 2:00.81.

JC were also first and second in Class Three with Tyrone Lawson winning in 2:01.68 and Rasheed Price second in 2:05.01. Obinna Reid of Clarendon College was third in 2:08.96.

The high jump was the only field event featured on the day and the hosts did major damage here as well.

JC swept Class One with Uroy Ryan winning with 1.94m, while Nishorn Pierre finished ahead of Javon Bowen on countback as both had a best of 1.91m.

The JC Class Two sweep was led by Michael Curriah with 1.88m, while his teammates Chavez Penn and Lebron James were separated by countback after topping out at 1.85m.

Jaidi James set the alarms bell ringing when he cleared 1.90m to win in Class Three, while Barrian Authurs of Rhodes Hall High was second with 1.65m and Kamarie Ferguson of Dinthill Technical was third in 1.60m.

The second installment of the series will take place today starting at 8:30am with the boys being featured in the morning session and girls in the afternoon.