Jamaica cop silver, two bronze medals at Caribbean Junior Squash Champs

Jamaica copped one silver and two bronze medals in the individual age group competition at the 2019 Caribbean Area Squash Association's Junior Championships currently under way in Trinidad and Tobago.

In the Under 13 girls' competition, the young players stormed the courts with Team Jamaica fielding three of the four semi-finalists. The solid run ended with Mehar Trehan taking the silver medal, after losing 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 to Eboni Atherley of Barbados; while Elle Wilson got the bronze after beating her teammate Sanjana Nallipati 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 11-3.

Jamaica's Under-15 girls' champion Savannah Thomson rebounded from a semi-final loss to win the bronze medal in her age category. The hard hitter pressured Sigourney Williams of Trinidad and Tobago to post an 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 victory and claim a spot on the podium.

The Jamaican boys fought hard but found the going rough in the ultra-competitive regional contest. Team captain, Karan Dhiman, finished fifth in the Under-19 competition, and All-Jamaica Under-13 boys' champion Lukas Thomson also finished fifth in his age group.

In the Under-15 boys' competition, All-Jamaica Champion Tobias Levy finished sixth and his teammate Rhys Greenland was seventh.

“We have seen particularly strong performances from some of our youngest players at the Caribbean championship, and we are extremely proud of Mehar, Elle and Savannah, who all won medals,” said Chris Hind, president of the Jamaica Squash Association.

“We knew our players would be facing tough competition, but overall they have been fighting hard, and I know everyone will want to give their best as we move into the team competition,” he added.

The team segment was scheduled to start yesterday and will run until Saturday. The Jamaican boys were to take on Cayman in the morning before facing defending champions Barbados in the evening session. The girls were slated to face the Cayman Islands in the afternoon round of matches.