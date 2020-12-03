Jamaica Hockey Federation elects new board

President Fabian Stewart and Dr Carlton Campbell, director (infrastructure) were re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Jamaica Hockey Federation at its abbreviated annual general meeting on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Mona Hockey Field.

They have been re-elected for their third-successive term dating back to November 2016.

Lieutenant Colonel Roderick Rowe (director) and Collington Rowe (honorary treasurer) were the two other successful members elected to the board. Lieutenant Colonel Rowe has over 26 years of leadership and project management experience in the Jamaica Defence Force and has sat on other sporting boards.

Rowe is an entrepreneur who is expected to bring a wealth of business and financial expertise to the new board of directors.

The board is currently completed by Audrey Gaynor, vice-president women's affairs, who is on her third stint in the position; Orville McTaggart, honorary secretary; and Victor Tomlinson, immediate past president. The position of vice-president men's affairs is currently vacant.