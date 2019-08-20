Jamaica Junior swimmers secure 65 medals at Goodwill Meet in Suriname
Jamaica's junior swim team achieved a dizzying medal haul of 65 medals at the 25th Goodwill Swim Meet in Suriname — an improvement of 33 medals over the 32 won at last year's 24th edition of the Goodwill Swim Meet, in Barbados.
The team is scheduled to return home today at Norman Manley International Airport at 9:00 am, having won 21 gold, 22 silver, and 22 bronze medals at the championship.
Jamaica had a strong overall performance, having improved the overall team placement from sixth to second place in the points standings. Jamaica amassed 986.50 total points to push the host country Suriname into third place on the medal table. Trinidad & Tobago won the overall championship.
Jamaica had dominant performances from Aliyah Heaven, who won the 13-14 girls' high points trophy.
The team was coached by Gillian Millwood and captained by Sage Sinclair and Luke Mair.
