Jamaica Lacrosse appoint first director of operations

Calbert Hutchinson, president of the Jamaica Lacrosse Association (JLA), has announced the appointment of Brian Silcott as the association's first-ever director of operations.

In his new role he will be responsible for the head coaches and members of the coaching staff in co-ordinating the day-to-day operations of the lacrosse programmes along with fund-raising efforts. Some of his duties and responsibilities include growing the game in Jamaica and the diaspora, managing programme budget, co-ordinate recruiting initiatives, development of coaches and officials, assist with the securing, ordering and distribution of equipment, assist with the implementation of a mentoring programme, execute a social media presence in co-ordination with assigned members of the board, manage portfolios for men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse and donors and work with the development liaison personnel to execute a strategic fund-raising campaign with goals and metrics aimed at increasing philanthropic support for Jamaica lacrosse.

“I am very pleased to join the Jamaica Lacrosse management team and to be able to contribute to the growing success of the organisation,” says Silcott. “I look forward to expanding our programmes, both locally and internationally, and to strengthening an already great team here at Jamaica Lacrosse.”

Silcott brings more than 25 years of coaching experience at the collegiate, professional, international and club levels to the JLA.

Silcott, the executive director of Firehawks Lacrosse, was recently the head coach of the Scottish National Team. He has also previously worked for US Lacrosse, the Portland Lumberjacks of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and was the head coach of the San Francisco Dragons (Major League Lacrosse [MLL]) for two years.

Prior to the Dragons, Silcott coached collegiately at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and Wentworth in Boston where he was named Commonwealth Coast Conference Coach of the Year. He was also the defensive co-ordinator at Nazareth College in Rochester, New York, where he helped lead the Golden Flyers to a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division Three national title in 1996.

Before getting into coaching, Silcott enjoyed a fantastic playing career at both the collegiate and professional levels. He was a two-time All-American, national midfielder of the year and national champion at Nazareth College before playing professionally in the MLL and NLL. He served as the captain for the Boston Cannons for four years and led teams in both leagues to the championship game.

Outside of lacrosse he has started several successful companies, worked in market research, managed athletic facilities/organisations and served as the chief executive officer of the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center.

Silcott has been inducted into the Hall of Fame at Fox Lane High School and the US Lacrosse Hudson Valley Chapter. He lives in Redwood City with his wife Karen and their son Cameron James.

“We're excited to have Brian Silcott on-board,” says Calbert. “Jamaica Lacrosse is growing and he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us in stepping up our game and propel us to the next level both locally and internationally.”