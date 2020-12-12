Jamaica lands gold medals at CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships

ASHANE Gordon-Morrison and Ricky James highlighted Jamaica's performance as they both finished first in their respective categories at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in the Dominican Republic last weekend.

Kirk Frankson, vice-president of Jamaica Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (JABBFA), who travelled with Jamaica's largest-ever continent to the games, was a proud man on his return to the island.

“Overall, the executive and the country are very proud of the performance and the success of the team.”

Jamaica ended fifth overall in the two-day competition with a total of 108 points — way off winners and hosts Dominican Republic with 551 points. Second was Mexico with 217 points, third was Guatemala with 198 and fourth was El Salvador with 191 points.

From the region, The Bahamas was eighth with 43 points while Antigua & Barbuda were ninth with 24 points. Twelve countries participated in the competition this year.

Gordon-Morrison was first in Women's Physique while James was first in Men's Physique (short), with his teammate Kemoy Maine finishing fourth. Cristopher Murillo of Costa Rica was second and Wellington Wallace of The Bahamas was third.

Gordon-Morrison expressed pleasure at being able to don the colours of the country.

“I am absolutely excited and it was indeed a pleasure representing my country at the CAC Games. I look forward to competing again and will always give my absolute best.”

James was proud of his first-place finish, having ended fourth at the championships last year.

“I feel great knowing that I put in a lot of work in the off season, working with my trainer and my coach day in, day out.”

There were three second-place finishers — Deidre Lewis, Women's Bikini (short), Rajae Grandison, Men's Bodybuilding (Juniors) and Akeem Messam-Hinds, Men's Physique (tall).

Lewis, who won her category last year, was second behind Febe Moreno of Mexico, while Clavel Cabrera of El Salvador was third. She was pleased with the overall team performance, despite the challenges.

“It was a great experience regardless of what happened with COVID-19. We had great team synergy and we did very well. It was pretty good.”

Kashane McFarlane in Men's Physique (tall) and Daniel Haughton in Men's Physique (middle height) both placed fifth, while Dwight James was sixth in Men's Bodybuilding.