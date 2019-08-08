Jamaica move closer to topping CFU U-14 Challenge Series

Jamaica moved a step closer to topping the Caribbean Football Union Girls' Under-14 Challenge Series after defeating the Dominican Republic 4-2 in second-round action at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

The victory, Jamaica's second from as many games, moved them to the top of the four-team standing after edging past Martinique 3-2 at the same venue on Monday.

The Dominican Republic had scored a huge 5-1 triumph over Bermuda on Monday to set up yesterday's mouth-watering clash against the hosts. However, though they were probably the more technical and advanced team, the Spanish-speaking girls proved no match for the bigger Jamaicans, who went ahead from as early as the second minute through Zory Thomas.

Tiny Seaton doubled the hosts' advantage on 11 minutes, before Dominican Republic hit back to draw level through Mia Boitel in the 12th minute, and Delilah Pinkney four minutes later.

But in a half where six goals were registered, Jamaica regained their advantage in the 33rd minute when captain Dannique Wilson struck home from the penalty spot.

And the dangerous Natoya Atkinson, who struck a hat-trick in Monday's narrow victory, broke through the Dominican Republic defence midway the half and raced in on goal before skilfully slipping by goalkeeper Rosmaira Berroa to slot home into an empty net in the second minute of time added (35t+2) to the interval.

Head coach Dexter Gillmore was pleased with his youngsters' effort and the progress they have made since he started the programme eight weeks ago.

“This game was a different game because Dominican Republic is a better team than the first team that we played (Martinique), so the concentration was higher. They (Jamaica) went out with the idea that they are not going to play the game like they did the first game. The first game we were very nervous, so there were a lot of mistakes, a lot of mis-passes... but they really wanted to be successful this game, so I'm really pleased for them because they put in the effort for the result that they got,” Gillmore told the Jamaica Observer at game's end.

He added: “We have been working on high pressing and they did a really good job of it today. We struggled with a couple of things that we have to work on like how to defend the middle of the park better. We have given up four goals down the middle of the park, so this is something that we have to fix.”

The Jamaicans will now turn their attention to Bermuda in tomorrow's final round of competition. Bermuda surprised Martinique yesterday with a 4-3 result. Bermuda jumped into a 3-0 lead through Katherine Bean with a brace of goals in the 12th and 18th minutes, before K'Xiyae Gibbons added the first of her two goals in the 23rd minute.

However, Kanelle Thomas pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 30th minute, then Saina Jean further reduced the deficit with a strike in the 58th minute, and Maelys Bertholo restored parity in the 62nd minute. But Gibbons came up trumps to find the winner immediately after Bertholo's strike.

Prior to the Jamaica vs Bermuda contest tomorrow at 4:00 pm, Martinique will face Dominican Republic at 2:00 pm.

Gillmore is confident the Jamaican girls will give another decent display.

“Preparation will be the same like we do for anybody. We are Jamaica, we play our game, we don't worry about what happens with the other team, but we are going to spend some time working on defending the middle of the park and how we want to distribute from there.”

The coach also believes the players have progressed since they started the programme.

“They have come a long way in eight weeks. When I first started I said to myself, 'what have I got myself into?', but they have been fantastic. They pay attention, they are still 14-year-old girls so you are going to have problems on the field as far as their work ethic and these kinds of things [are concerned].”

Teams: Jamaica — Dreanna Thaw (Chelsea Williams 31st), Lilliam Clarke (Shakira Richards 60th), Kiona Tiloach (Gabrielle McKoy 45th), Janiel Mignott, Tashoy Dennis, Tiny Seaton (Akelia Johnson 60th), Dannique Wilson (Gabrielle Bryan 36th), Natoya Atkinson, Zory Thomas (Tyesha Nelson 36th), Akayla Walters, Cardelia Nesbeth

Subs not used: None

Dominican Republic — Rosmaira Berroa, Adriana Adames, Isabella Gutierrez, Elaine Linares, Penelope Toribio, Marcella Marranzini, Mia Boitel (Anna Lopez 41st), Yomeiry Abreu (Abbie Tejeda 41st), Yoneldy Pena, Delilah Pinkney, Nelianny Amador (Loeymy Soto 44th)

Subs not used: Janna Vasquez, Maria Torreira

Referee: Shandor Wilkinson (St Kitts and Nevis)

Assistant Referee 1: Jeselle Louison (Barbados)

Assistant Referee 2: Tyra Wilkinson (St Kitts and Nevis)

Fourth Official: Ronide Henrius

- Ian Burnett