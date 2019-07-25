Jamaica off the mark in boys' play at CAZOVA Championships

DEFENDING champions Jamaica defeated US Virgin Islands 3-1 in the boys' 19 and under category at the 2019 Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championships being played at G C Foster College gymnasium in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Tuesday night.

The win was Jamaica's first from two matches after losing their opening encounter 0-3 to Suriname on Monday. Jamaica won the tie in four sets — 25-13, 25-11, 22-25, and 25-13.

The Jamaican boys' Under-19 will go up against Barbados today at 12:30 pm. Barbados have played one match and won 3-0 against Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaica's coach, Steve Davis, was pleased with the team's performance, saying it was a much better display, even though there is still room for improvement.

“We will be facing Barbados [today] for the first time in what should be a competitive match as we need to win the rest of our matches to either finish second or first to advance to the final,” Davis expand.

The Jamaicans started off well in the first set by taking a 4-0 lead before their opponents scored four straight points to level at 4-4. The home team gradually drew clear of US Virgin Islands 10-5 before taking a commanding 17-10 lead and eventually taking the set convincingly at 25-13.

It was more of the same in the second set, which the locals won 25-11 for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five game.

Looking to wrap up the game, Jamaica led 10-5 and 14-9 before US Virgin Islands rallied to take the set 25-22, and forced at least another set.

The Jamaicans rushed into a 6-0 lead and never looked back as they won the set 25-13 to wrap up the 3-1 win.

Meanwhile, Suriname chalked up their second win from as many starts by defeating Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 with sets scores of 25-19, 25-15, and 25-15 in the boys' Under-19 category.

In the girls' 18 and under matches, Suriname defeated US Virgin Islands 3-1 through sets scores of 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, and 25-17.

Guadeloupe picked up their first win from two starts after coming from two sets down to defeat Trinidad and Tobago in a thrilling five-setter 3-2 with sets scores of 24-26, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22, 25-15.

Results of Tuesday's matches

Boys' Under-19

Jamaica 3, US Virgin Islands 1

Suriname 3, Trinidad 0

Girls' Under-18

Guadeloupe 3, Trinidad 2

Suriname 3, US Virgin Islands 1

Results of Wednesday's matches

Boys' Under-19

Barbados 3, Suriname 1

Trinidad 3, US Virgin Islands 1

Girls' Under-19

Trinidad 3, Barbados 2

Today's matches

Boys' Under-19

10:00 am — US Virgin Islands vs Suriname

12:30 pm — Jamaica vs Barbados

Girls' Under-18

3:00 pm — Group A 2nd vs Group B 3rd

5:30 pm — Group B 2nd vs Group A 3rd