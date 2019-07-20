Jamaica off the mark with three medals at PanAm Juniors

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Jamaica won three medals, including a shock bronze for Bovel McPherson in the men's 400m along with a silver for Ackera Nugent and a bronze for Ackeem Cargill, to kick-start their medal hunt during the second session of the 20th Pan-American Championships at the National Stadium of Costa Rica, in San Jose, up to press time yesterday.

McPherson clocked a personal best 45.97 seconds, his second lifetime best on the day, after he qualified from the morning's semi-finals with 46.16 seconds.

“I am feeling great; I surprised myself today,” a stunned McPherson told the Jamaica Observer as he was congratulated by teammate Anthony Cox, who was fourth in 46.12 seconds.

American Justin Robinson, the World Leader coming into the championships, won with 45.04 seconds, with Canada's IAAF World Under-20 finalist Myles Misener-Daley taking the silver with 45.62 seconds.

Nugent, who was second at the NACAC Under-18 two weeks ago, got another silver medal when she battled to second place in the 100m hurdles final in 13.37 seconds (0.6m/s), behind the USA's Jasmine Jones who won the gold with 13.20 seconds and Brazil's Micaela Rosa De Mello third in 13.41 seconds.

There was some confusion at the end of the race which also saw two athletes being disqualified and Jamaica's Crystal Morrison being declared third.

Not satisfied with the fifth place she was given initially, Nugent stormed over to the recorder's tent where she was officially placed second and Morrison was pushed down to fourth place with a time of 13.44 seconds.

Cargill, who led the qualifiers from the semis, finished third in the 110m hurdles in a wind-aided 13.56 seconds (2.7m/s) behind two Americans — Eric Edwards Jr with 13.11 seconds and Tai Brown with 13.36 seconds.

Shaqueena Foote was fifth in the women's 400m in 53.92 seconds and Anna-Kay Allen eighth in 55.74 seconds.

Other events that were to be decided last night included the men's and women's long jump finals and men's discus throw, as well as the semi-finals of the men's 800m.

Earlier in the day Jamaica had got off to a good start, with all 11 athletes taking part in the opening session advancing to their respective finals.

The men's 100m was one of the features on the first day and all four Jamaicans qualified for their finals, with Oblique Seville and Michael Stephens winning their semi-finals.

Seville had a wind-aided 10.21 seconds (3.5m/s), the fastest in the men's first round, and Stephens ran 10.43 seconds (1.4m/s), while the USA's Matthew Boling, favourite for gold to many here, ran 10.23 seconds (0.9m/s) to win his semis.

IAAF World Under-20 double sprint champion Briana Williams, the first Jamaican on the track yesterday, ran 11.52 (1.7m/s) seconds for second in her semi-final to Brazil's Lorraine Barbosa Martines with 11.42 seconds, before Kemba Nelson took third in her semis in a wind-aided 11.58 (4.9m/s) to qualify on time.

American Brandee Presley was the fastest in the semis with 11.24 seconds (4.9m/s).