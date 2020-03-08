Jamaica on medal hunt as pairs advance to badminton semis
Jamaica's hopes of having players qualify for a spot in the semi-finals of the Jamaica International Badminton Open Tournament were dashed on Friday as both male quarter-finalists failed in their bid to make it to the final four.
Samuel Ricketts and Shane Wilson both fell at the round-of-16 despite their best efforts. Ricketts fell at the hands of the highly rated number two seed Canadian Bryan Yang 21-14, 21-8, while Wilson battled bravely for three sets against Yushi Tanaka of Japan before going down 11-21, 21-16, 6-21.
Takuma Obayashi of Japan also advanced to the semi-finals when he beat Ade Resky Dwicahyo of Azerbaijan 21-12, 21-12 with Luka Wraber of Austria completing the semi-final pairings after battling to a 21-4, 21-23, 21-15 win over number one seed Kevin Cordon of Guatemala.
Momoka Kimura of Japan defeated Brazilian Fabiana Silva 21-16, 21-9 and Bulgarian Linda Zetchiri defeated Mexican Haramara Gaitan 21-18, 21-14 to join Jordan Hart of Wales and Mariya Mitsova of Bulgaria in the women's single semi-finals.
Rickets and Wilson had earlier joined forces to defeat Mickhaile Williams and Matthew Yee-Grant 21-6, 21-12 in an all-Jamaican men's doubles quarter-finals, giving Jamaica a chance of claiming at least a bronze medal.
In other men's doubles matches, Dennis Coke and Matthew Lee beat Garron Palmer and Kemar Valentine 21-14, 21-12, Shae Michael Martin and Gavin Robinson of Barbados came from a set down to beat the Jamaican pair of Wilroy Myles and Albert Myles 21-23, 21-16, 22-20 and Guatemalans Solis Jonathan and Anibal Marroquin beat Jamaicans Che Alexander Beckford and Carey Hart 21-10, 21-11.
In Women's doubles, Peruvians Daniela Macias and Danica Nishimura beat Jamaicans Taina Daley and Shezelle McTyson 21-8, 21-8, Tereza Zvabikova and Katerina Tomalova of the Czech Republic beat Jamaicans Stefani Brown and Tahlellah Townsend 21-2, 21-4, Peruvians Inez Salazar and Fernanda Rivva beat Bajans Monyata Riviera and Tamisha Williams 21-10, 21-18 and the Japanese pair of Sayaka Hobara and Rena Miyaura stopped Guatemalans Diana Soto and Nikte Sotomayor 21-8, 21-8.
In the mixed doubles, Solis Jonathan and Diana Soto (Guatemala) beat Matthew Lee and Katherine Wynter (Jamaica) 21-16, 21-17, Dennis Coke and Tahlia Richardson (Jamaica) beat Carey Hart and Breanna Bisnott (Jamaica) 21-8, 21-7, Matthew Fogarty and Isabel Zhong (USA) beat Mickhail Williams and Shezelle Mctyson (Jamaica) 21-15, 21-12, and Bajans Shae Michael Martin and Sabrina Scott beat Matthew Yee-Grant and Aaliyah Walker (Jamiaca) 21-11, 21-15.
— Dwayne Richards
