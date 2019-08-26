Jamaica pick up 5 bronze medals at Caribbean Cadet tourney in Dom Rep
Jamaica earned five bronze medals so far in the Caribbean Mini-Cadet (Under-11) and Pre-Cadet (Under-13) Table Tennis Championship currently under way in the Dominican Republic.
Olivia Petrekin and Liana Campbell in the girls' Under-13 team event; Tsenaye Lewis and Azizi Johnson in the team mixed doubles Under-13; Olivia Petrekin and Matthew Fung in mixed doubles Under-13; Nickoy Smith and Gari Whyte for Under-11 team event, and Olivia Petrekin and Liana Campbell in the girls Under-13 doubles event, have been the medallists so far.
In the mixed doubles segment played on Friday, Lewis and Johnson eased past Cabral Abraham and Brioso Liddy of Dominican Republic's number 2 team to win 3-1 and then pipped Puerto Rico's Yadier Lopez and Aurora Cortes 3-2 in a nail-biting quarter-final. Lewis and Johnson then lost to Dominican Republic's Ramon Vila and Shary Munoz 1-3.
In the Under-13 team Matthew Fung and Olivia Petrekin prevailed over Puerto Rico's Elian Davila and Liars Rivera. The Jamaican pair had to settle for bronze medal when they were stopped by the other Puerto Rican pair of Giovanni Centeno and Alahia Medina (3-0). Medina and Centeno later lost in the final to Shari Munoz and Ramon Vila of Dominican Republic.
In the Under-13 girls' and boys' doubles Jamaica made it to the quarter-finals but did not prevail over their opponents. In boys' Under-11 doubles, Gari Whyte and Nickoy Smith beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-1.
There were some outstanding moments as well as some misses which cost the team medals, but the players are in good spirits and continue to focus on the game despite not having an ideal number of players and the benefit of one of their coaches.
Saturday was a rest day, but play was scheduled to resume with the singles yesterday.
