Jamaica retain second place in Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Champs

Defending champions Puerto Rico moved away from Jamaica after both islands tied for joint first at the close of day two of the 32nd Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship which was played at the impressive Albany Golf Course in Nassau, The Bahamas, between July 24-26.

Puerto Rico ended with 155 points to Jamaica's 137 for second place. Host country The Bahamas grabbed third on 129 points followed by Trinidad & Tobago on 98, Barbados with 92, The Cayman Islands with 74 and Turks & Caicos on 22.

Jamaica did well to place second in four of the six competitive age groups, and third and fourth in the other two. The groups were girls' 11-13, Under-15, and Under-18 and boys' Under-18; third in boys' Under-15 and fourth in boys' 11-13. Defending champions Puerto Rico won three, while The Bahamas won two and Barbados won the other.

Jamaica's team captain Justin Burrowes successfully defended his championship to retain the James Moss-Solomon trophy earned in 2018 in the boys' Under-18 category. Burrowes was the only player to record a par or under par score for three days and was the only golfer to end the championship with an under par score. His three-day scorecard showed even par 72 on day one and one under par 71 for the next two days for a combined score of two under par 214.

Burrowes shot three under par on the front nine, but was pegged back after shooting two bogeys on the back nine to end a successful junior career on a high note. He was pleased to perform well and help his team to put up a good showing away from home.

“I successfully defended,” he said. “The tournament was good overall and there were not many flaws in my game. I drove it well every day, played my irons really well, putted it pretty well and I was just very consistent and I am just happy to defend.”

Puerto Rico's Andres Aranguren, who led on day one, had to settle for the second spot with a total score of 217.

Jack Stein shot five over or 77 for a total score of 234 to take fifth place. Sebert Walker Jr was nine strokes back on 243 after posting eight over par or 80, to end on joint ninth place.

Rocco Lopez had another solid day on the course to end on five over par 77 (like he did on day two) to close on 237 and grab the third spot in the Under-15 category. He relinquished the Bob Slatter trophy he won in 2018 in the 11-13 age group but put up a creditable performance in the older age group.

Tristan Brown bagged fifth place with a combined score of 240, while Matthew Grant was further back in 13th place on 263. Gustavo Rangel Badillo of Puerto Rico won the group with 224 for the three days. He was the only one in the group to shoot an under par score of 70 or two under par.

The boys' 11-13 age group of Aman Dhiman and Trey Williams were the first Jamaican players to complete the course and the tournament after three rounds. Dhiman closed his first tournament representing the country in fifth place after shooting 13 over par 85 for a three-day total of 255. Williams was eight strokes behind in seventh place with a three-day total of 263. He shot 18 over par 90.

Diego Azar of The Bahamas won the group. He shot six over par 78 for a total score of 228.

Hannah Foster, who competed in the Under-18 category, copped second spot in the group after posting 83 for a three-day total of 237. She never dropped to less than second over the three days where she posted scores of 76, 78, and 83. Her compatriot Katharine Lee continued to have a rough time on the course after posting 106 for a combined total of 309 to end in eighth place. The group winner was Emily Odwin of Barbados, who ended on 231 or six strokes ahead of Foster.

Emily Mayne and Eryn Blakeley ended second and joint fifth in the girls' Under-15 age group. Mayne had a disastrous back nine of 10 over par including bogeys and double bogeys, but recovered with three birdies and just one bogey on the front nine to post 80 on the day. Her three-day total was eight over par 224. She was the most consistent of the Jamaican players after two days with scores of even par 72 on each day.

Blakeley posted 247 for the three days. The age group winner was Sophie Anand of The Bahamas, who ended on 218 or six strokes ahead of Mayne. She also had the best score of all the females in the championship.

Jamaica's Mattea Issa had her best day in the three-day competition, shooting 14 over par 86 for a total of 270. This moved her from fourth on day two to second in the group ahead of another newcomer Winni Lau, who was two strokes back on 272 after shooting 95 on the day. The group leader was Camila Negroni of Puerto Rico, who posted five over par 77 for a combined score of 239.

Coach Jason Lopez was pleased with the team's performance.

“It was an excellent performance. Unfortunately we came up a bit short to Puerto Rico again so we finish second overall, but I am very proud of the team. Of course I am disappointed that we came up short, but clearly we did a lot of things really, really well.”

The team returns home tomorrow at 2:30 pm at the Norman Manley International Airport.

The team was sponsored by Sandals Foundation, BCIC, ICD Group and KFC.