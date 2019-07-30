Jamaica's artistic gymnast Beckford lauds performance

Jamaica's artistic gymnast Reiss Beckford was yesterday beaming with pride as he lauded his teammates' efforts in a creditable showing on debut at the 18th Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Beckford, who was down to contest the men's individual all-around final late yesterday evening, believes the hard work of all the team members came to the fore during their respective performances, and will add impetus to their preparations for the World Championships in October.

The England-born gymnasts, along with Caleb Faulkner and female members Danusia Francis, Kiara Richmon and Olympian Toni-Ann Williams, were once again placing their names in the annals of Jamaica's sporting history, as the first to represent the country at the multi-sport event.

“Firstly, just being here at the Pan American Games is a huge achievement for Jamaican gymnastics... we came here to show that we earned our place here at the competition and I believe we have done that. With every step we make, we rewrote history and we are all very proud to help inspire the younger generation of gymnasts in Jamaica so that in the future they not only do what we have done, but better,” Beckford told the Jamaica Observer.

“So I am super excited to be here representing Jamaica and I am super proud of all my teammates, everyone has done extremely well and should be proud of what they did, and we thank everyone for their support,” he added.

Beckford's involvement in the all-around final represented one of two shots at a medal for Jamaica, as his female counterpart Francis is still to contest the beam final tomorrow.

Francis yesterday ended seventh in the women's individual all-around final.

The 27-year-old Beckford posted an overall score 64.350 on his way to the all-around final and is also sitting on a list as the third reserve for the floor final.

His tally includes scores of 13.600 on floor, 12.050 on the pommel horse, 12.950 on rings, 13.150 on parallel bars, and 12.600 on horizontal bars.

“I was super happy with my performance; I don't think it could have gone any better in the qualification competition, so I am super happy.

“My preparations went really well and that showed during the competition, my expectations were to hit all six routines, which I did, and my aim was to make the all-around final and maybe one other final. So I pretty much hit my goal for the all-around final and I was actually third reserve for the floor, so nearly hitting both targets,” a beaming Beckford shared.

And with a tough field also lined up to compete in yesterday's final, Beckford was hoping to be at his best, citing improvements in all his routines as a key component to getting as close as possible to the podium.

“Looking forward to the final, there are a few things that I can improve on for my performance; the pommel horse routine is one where I split my leg a little bit, so that is a little mistake to work on there and also on rings my score is a little bit lower than normal.

“So I'll work on that and see what happens, the final is a fresh start and so I just have to be consistent and do as well or even better than I did in the qualifications and see what happen,” the former Great Britain representative noted.

Meanwhile, Beckford's USA-based teammate Faulkner had an all-around tally of 58.050, which includes scores of 11.450 on floor, 11.050 on pommel horse, 12.900 on rings, 11.100 on parallel bars and 11.550 on horizontal bars.

Despite not making any finals, he too was delighted with what transpired in his build up to the World Championship.

“I feel pretty good about my performance, I definitely had a few mistakes on two apparatus that I shouldn't have but that's all a part of the learning experience of every competition in preparation for the World Championships.

“I am extremely happy with the progress that I have made in the four weeks since the Korean Cup in terms of score improvements and consistency improvements, and I can definitely see that my gymnastics is on an upward trend going towards the World Championships,” Faulkner told the Observer.

“It was definitely an honour and a complete blessing to be able to represent Jamaica at these Pan American Games and I am just so thankful for Jamaica [Amateur] Gymnastic Association (JAGA) and everyone involved in making this happen,” he ended.