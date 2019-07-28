Jamaica's female lacrosse team still in a bind

Despite securing enough funding to get to Canada, president of Jamaica Lacrosse Association Calbert Hutchinson and his history-making Under-19 female team faces another financial dilemma as they struggle to stay afloat in the North American nation.

The team, which was initially scheduled to depart the island today, was forced to depart in two groups on Wednesday and Thursday due to the late arrival of funds coupled with the limited availability of flights and seats for today.

However, arriving in Ontario for the Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) Women's Lacrosse Under-19 World Championship a few days earlier than the planned date, has added to the JLA's financial woes.

The remaining members of the delegation, including player Kimberlee Tucker, is expected to depart tomorrow to join up with the team.

Hutchinson pointed out that the financial constraints have left them in a spot of bother as they were still shy of their US$100,000 budget prior to departure.

“We had to settle for an earlier departure time due to the fact that we got funding late, booked late and had no available seats for the time that was originally scheduled. We barely made the travel budget because committed funding has not been transferred to us as yet.

“So we are still not where we need to be, especially since we had to come earlier which saw our overall cost going up seven days,” Hutchinson told the Jamaica Observer from the team's base in Ontario yesterday.

“We are off now about $15 to 20ks Canadian and this can and will change because we have to use the facilities here for various reasons, so that will add up at the end of the day. So we will be billed at the end,” he added.

With the teams historic bow at the August 1-10 championship only a few days away, Hutchinson has once again launched a plea for support to ensure that the financial limitations does not have a negative effect on the players' performance on the big stage.

“The team is a little worried, which is understandable, but we are hopeful that we will get some assistance because we really don't want our inability to pay our bills overshadow the performance of the girls.

“I have reached out to the High Commissioner of Jamaica in Ottawa, Mrs Janice Miller, who has put me on to Mr Wilks, the consular general, so I am still waiting on him to reach out to us. We have been here for four days now and have not seen any representative,” Hutchinson shared.

The team was able to leave their financials concerns on the sidelines during a practice game against Mexico on Friday where they prevailed 7-3, which gives good indication of what could come at the championship.

Jamaica's Under-19 females, who will be the first from Jamaica or the Caribbean to make an appearance, have been drawn in Pool C alongside Germany, Republic of Korea, China, and Kenya.

“The practice match with Mexico was a welcomed positive for us and one that is good pointer that the girls will do well at these championships. So we are waiting and hoping that their outstanding performance will generate more funding interest,” Hutchinson noted.

“We have already created history by getting here and being the first Caribbean country to take part, and I am confident that we will do well, we just need the extra support,” he added.

The Alix Baldini-coached 18-member squad for the World Championship reads: Jhanae Bravo, Kavell Brown, Ishcah Browne, Felicia Dixon, Brianna Roper, Tamaya Edwards, Shannen Graham, Jada Johnson, Tonishka Murray, Janicia Skyers, Jessica Sylvester, Kimberlee Tucker, Gabrielle Small, Alicia Thaxter, Patricia Walters, Jada Kade Williams, Johanna Silvera, and Isabel Lawrence

Baldini is being assisted by Karli Brentlinger, who is currently the head coach of Women's Lacrosse at NCAA Division I Howard University, and Peter Kenny.