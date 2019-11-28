Jamaica's John Chin notches tennis doubles win
Jamaica's top junior male tennis player,John Chin recently secured another International Tennis Federation (ITF) doubles title.
Chin teamed up with Bermuda's Trey Mallory in the ITF's Under-18 category in the Antigua and Barbuda Cup, which was held near that country's capital St Johns.
Chin and Mallory defeated the number two seeded pair of Erik Kovacs and Kevin Kovacs of Canada, in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.
“I had a disappointing early exit in the quarter-finals of the singles. I wasn't on form. It happens sometimes, so I became really focused on playing my best in the doubles. Trey [Mallory] is also a strong doubles player,” said Chin.
He lost his singles match 6-3, 6-1 to Kevin Kovacs, but that served as a motivating factor for his doubles win.
Chin has been improving steadily and is currently ranked 527th, up from 552nd. He is among Jamaica's top-five senior tennis players and was considered for selection to Jamaica's Davis Cup senior team earlier this year.
His final two tournaments for this year will be the Eddie Herr International Junior Championships in Bradenton, Florida, and the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship in Plantation, also in Florida. Both competitions are considered to be among the top tournaments on the global junior circuit.
Chin, who is 16 years old, currently trains at Dominguez Pro Tennis in Miramar, Florida, with coach Diego Dominguez.
