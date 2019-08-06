Flippin' the script

Despite having very little financial backing since he rose to prominence as Jamaica's first-ever male diver to compete at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, Yona Knight-Wisdom has never lost hope and continued to establish himself on the global stage.

But while his ambition and immense ability shines through like the noonday sun, Knight-Wisdom believes his now thriving career can only travel on fumes for so long and has once again renewed his call for more funding.

The flag-bearing diver, who once again etched his name in the country's sporting history with a silver medal win at the Pan American Games is optimistic that his recent performances will serve as a beacon for a breakthrough in sponsorship to push his career for the year ahead.

“I have been on the search for more financial support this whole year but with no success. My performances here, as well as the performances of other athletes in 'non-traditional sports' show that we need more support as a whole, and if that can be achieved, then Jamaica can be so strong in many areas as well as track and field,” Knight-Wisdom told the Jamaica Observer from Lima, Peru, on Sunday.

“I'm doing my bit to show that Jamaicans can be great at aquatic sports, but there's only so far I can get without financial support. I hope that my medal, as well as my other result on 3m and at the World Championships, gives me a chance to get some more support from somewhere, to help me live better as a professional athlete and to recover better, which will allow me to train and perform better,” he added.

At the top of his agenda for the busy season to come next year is possibly another Olympic appearance at the 2020 showpiece in Tokyo, Japan.

The Leeds-born diver, whose mother is a Barbadian and father Jamaican, pointed to the lessons learnt from the Pan Am Games campaign as a positive step and a significant motivator for the year to come.

“I don't believe I performed at my peak, I think there's a lot left in the tank for me, so that gives me a lot of confidence because I know that I have so much room to improve going into 2020 which will be a crazy and exciting year.

“My current sponsors Levi Roots and Budgy Smuggler can be proud to know they've helped me more than they can imagine — getting me to this point — especially Levi; I would be absolutely nothing without him. So, I hope I can get more support on board to help push me forward into 2020 and beyond,” Knight-Wisdom shared.

Knight-Wisdom reflected on his sequence of dives in both the one-metre event where he produced the silver-medal winning performance and the fifth-place finish in the three-metre competition, as an overwhelming success.

He scored 437.65 in the three-metre final on Sunday, behind medal winners Daniel Restrepo (468.10) of Colombia and Juan Manuel Hernandez (454.30) of Mexico and Canada's Philippe Gagne (448.65).

“I'm so happy with my mindset, attitude, and control during that 3m final. I made a mistake in round five which is something to learn from going forward, but I still achieved my second highest international score. I haven't been anywhere near the personal best I set in 2016 until now, and I also improved on my result from the last Pan Am Games from 10th to 5th.

“This score would get me a bronze last time round, so the competition is getting tougher, which means I've got to work harder. But, regardless, I'm coming away with an historic silver medal and an excellent fifth place I couldn't be happier,” the beaming diver noted. He continued: “I don't think I need to change anything. I will meet with my coaches on my return home and start planning for next season, but I just need to continue doing everything that I've been doing because if I continue on this same trajectory, the sky is the limit. Everything will continue to improve in 2020 and that's the most important thing.

“I should be back for preseason in about three weeks, that's when the preparation will start for 2020. But for now it's time for a well-earned rest right now because it's been a physically and mentally challenging season,” Knight-Wisdom ended