Jamaica Scorpions pacer Gordon stays on target despite COVID
PACE bowler Nicholson Gordon is confident that solid work ethic will reap him success if he is selected in the Jamaica Scorpions squad for next month's Super50 cricket tournament.
Gordon went wicketless in the lone match he played in last season's regional 50-over competition.
However, he was a standout performer in the four-day championship, which was eventually cut short because of the spread of the novel coronavirus. Though injury sidelined him toward the back end of the season, he finished with 17 wickets at a superb average of 19.47.
“I think I did well, but it's definitely something I have to build on. I think that once I keep working hard that the results will come,” the 29-year-old Westmoreland native told the Jamaica Observer.
“I'm very eager knowing what happened last year — that was really the stepping stone that I wanted. That was the break I really needed, so it's for me to continue to do the work,” the pacer said.
“I'm definitely in tip-top shape because I've done a lot of work with the squad and personal work as well. I want to get back out there to really try my best to top last season and have an even better one this season,” Gordon, who plays for east Kingston-based Kensington Cricket Club, reiterated.
Up to Wednesday, Jamaica confirmed an overall count of 13,368 coronavirus cases since the outbreak. The nation has also recorded 306 deaths.
Due to health protocols outlined by the Government, there has been no local cricket competition since last March, and the Scorpions, under the guidance of Head Coach Andre Coley, are only allowed to train in small groups. In contrast, a number of territories in the region have staged tournaments in addition to full squad training.
The former West Indies youth player indicated he is not bothered by the setback.
“We have done a lot of physical work over the past months and we have done a lot of game sense scenarios [to replicate match situations]. Because we want to follow health guidelines here, the training is different from what we normally have. But at the end of the day, it is what it is, and we're just making the best of the situation,” Gordon, who has taken four wickets in five 50-over matches at 33.75, told the Observer.
The Scorpions squad is expected to be named within days.
West Indies Emerging Players, largely comprising young regional cricketers, won the previous Super50 tournament.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy