Jamaica secure 5th spot, but Silver Ferns clip Aussies to clinch title

LIVERPOOL, England — Finishing outside of a medal place was not what Jamaica's Sunshine Girls wanted when they began their 2019 Netball World Cup campaign.

But in the end the number two-ranked team had to settle for fifth after comprehensively beating world number nine Malawi 68-50 inside M&S Bank Arena yesterday.

Jamaica vice-captain Vangelee Williams rued that her team missed out on the semi-finals for the first time since 1995, but said she was satisfied that they at least secured the consolation place.

“Unfortunately, we didn't make it to the semi-finals, but better [to place] fifth than sixth,” she said during yesterday's mixed zone.

“It (yesterday's performance)was really good. We started out strongly, and even though they came back at us in the second quarter we still won that quarter 17-15.

“We knew that we were [a] class [above] them and we knew that those silly errors have been our downfall for the entire competition, but at the end of the day we were able to bounce back quick and fast to come away with the win,” Williams said.

Jamaica's captain and goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler, celebrating her 30th birthday yesterday, was immaculate, scoring 53 goals from 54 attempts, while Romelda Aiken was eight from 12.

For Malawi, goal attack Jane Chimaliro hit 25 from 33 tries, while goal shooter Joyce Mvula went 23 from 29.

The Sunshine Girls, who last won a medal at the World Cup when they captured bronze in 2007, have endured a tough time at the tournament, performing way below expectations for a side ranked so highly.

On a number of occasions, they have begun matches in lethargic fashion, and it hurt them in their only two losses at the tournament — to fifth-ranked South Africa and to world number three England.

But yesterday, the Marvette Anderson-coached Jamaicans had no such problems at the start, taking a 20-13 lead at the end of the first 15 minutes.

However, the blip did come in the second quarter.

The Sunshine Girls lost rhythm as Malawi turned up the heat and tied the game at 24, with over seven and a half minutes remaining to the half-way interval.

However, Jamaica reasserted themselves to close out the quarter with a 13-4 run that saw them lead 37-28 at half-time.

Jamaica also kicked off the third quarter sharply, and after two minutes in they had opened a 42-30 lead. It was an advantage that broke the back of the Malawi resistance, and Jamaica sustained the surge to lead 52-41 heading into the fourth and final period.

It was a cakewalk from there for Jamaica as they wrapped up the win, ending on a relative high after a disastrous campaign.

New Zealand's Silver Ferns won the title after beating nemeses and number one-ranked team Australia 52-51 in the final. Hosts England secured bronze after outplaying South Africa 58-42 in the third-place play-off.

Uganda took seventh spot after beating Zimbabwe 58-47.

Teams: Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Khadijah Williams, Nicole Dixon, Vangelee Williams, Jodi-Ann Ward, Shamera Sterling

Subs: Romelda Aiken, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Rebekah Robinson, Stacian Facey, Adean Thomas

Malawi — Joyce Mvula, Jane Chimaliro, Thandie Galleta, Takondwa Lwazi, Grace Mwafulirwa, Caroline Mtukule, Towera Vinkhumbo Subs: Joanna Kachilika, Alinafe Kamwala, Bridget Kumwenda, Loreen Ngwira, Sindi Simtowe

Yesterday's results

Zimbabwe 47, Uganda 58

Jamaica 68, Malawi 50

England 58, South Africa 42

Australia 51, New Zealand 52