Jamaica still No 1 ranked in the Caribbean Football Union region
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Jamaica remains firmly fixed on the top of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) rankings.
It follows the latest release of the Fifa World Rankings for last month which put the Jamaicans at 47th in the world, making them the highest -ranked team in the CFU and the third ranked team in Concacaf.
The Reggae Boyz completed a two-match series on the road against Saudi Arabia, where they crashed to a 3-0 defeat in the first match before rebounding to a 2-1 win in the second match in Riyadh.
The Jamaicans have steadfastly been the top-ranked team in the Caribbean for the past three years and will be gearing up, like the rest of the region, for next year's qualification tournaments for the Concacaf Gold Cup and the Fifa 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they will hope to prove their strength.
The Dutch territory of Curaçao was the biggest mover in the Concacaf region on the World Rankings table during the past month, moving up five places to hold on tightly to second place in the CFU.
The biggest drop in Concacaf region on the World Rankings table was recorded by St Kitts & Nevis. They fell three places to 140th, but they remained at number six in the CFU, whose standings were unchanged for November.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy