Jamaica Table Tennis Association AGM on today
THE Supreme Court in Kingston on Thursday handed down a ruling that will be most decisive in settling the over year-long dispute in the Jamaica Table Tennis Association between incumbent Godfrey Lothian and challenger, former national player Andrew Lue.
Lothian had filed an injunction to prevent Lue's annual general meeting (AGM) from going ahead, but this was thrown out by the judge.
The court ruled that at the special general meeting held on January 16 by Lue, Annmarie Burton Clue was and still is the secretary, hence all decisions taken were legitimate.
That ruling now means that today's AGM set for the National Arena is free to select the next administration for the sport for a two-year term.
Lothian admitted to losing a very important meeting while Lue stated that he knew coming in to the challenge that it would be a long haul. He also says all is now set for today's meeting and election of officers to form the new administration.
Lue will now contest the post of president, with Danville Walker as his deputy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy