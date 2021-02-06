Jamaica Table Tennis Association AGM on today

THE Supreme Court in Kingston on Thursday handed down a ruling that will be most decisive in settling the over year-long dispute in the Jamaica Table Tennis Association between incumbent Godfrey Lothian and challenger, former national player Andrew Lue.

Lothian had filed an injunction to prevent Lue's annual general meeting (AGM) from going ahead, but this was thrown out by the judge.

The court ruled that at the special general meeting held on January 16 by Lue, Annmarie Burton Clue was and still is the secretary, hence all decisions taken were legitimate.

That ruling now means that today's AGM set for the National Arena is free to select the next administration for the sport for a two-year term.

Lothian admitted to losing a very important meeting while Lue stated that he knew coming in to the challenge that it would be a long haul. He also says all is now set for today's meeting and election of officers to form the new administration.

Lue will now contest the post of president, with Danville Walker as his deputy.