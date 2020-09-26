Jamaica vows to put best foot forward at Flag Football World Champs

Jamaica could have two teams — male and female — even if the International Federation Of American Football (IFAF) Flag Football World Championships are not held here, says Jerome Harriot, director of the National Tackle Football Association (NTFA).

Jamaica has been approached to host the event that was moved from this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic to next year, and should the event be held in Jamaica, the country would be able to field teams in both sections of the championships set to be held between August 9 and 15 on the western end of the island.

The decision on the venue should be known by January, but Harriot, who organises the national high schools championships here, says he hopes to enter teams in the event regardless of where it is held.

“Whether Jamaica will be hosting the event or not, Team Jamaica will be competing in the IFAF World Championships of Flag Football,” he told the Jamaica Observer this week.

“We are currently focused on the men's team and are seeking assistance for a women's team as well,” he added.

Despite the growth of the high schools' league over the last two years, with players attracting the attention of American colleges, Harriot said it would be to early for those players to be considered for the team and they would have to scout for players overseas.

“Currently the schools' league is not experienced enough to take on an international senior team in flag football,” he said. “We will be holding try-outs in Jamaica, the US, and Canada for athletes that meet the criteria of experienced and Jamaican lineage that will give us the best chance of winning the event,” he continued.

Harriot said there was no shortage of talent in the Jamaican Diaspora to call on if needed.

“There are a number of former athletes in Jamaica that have played at a high level of football in the US and Canada and we are inviting them to register to represent our country on the world stage. We expect that we will have an equitable mix of athletes that will make the developmental programme that Team Jamaica will eventually be chosen from this group,” Harriot said.

Should Jamaica fail to get the hosting rights, there would be substantial costs to get two teams, plus staff, to the World Championships, and Harriot said they have factored that in as well.

“The NTFA had been prepared to raise funding for Team Jamaica's quest to the World Championships regardless if the IFAF WC is not hosted in Jamaica,” he noted.

“With the national and international interest growing, we have local and international partners that have committed to assist the team in specific areas. All stakeholders are extremely excited with this venture for Jamaica to prove ourselves on the world stage once again,” Harriot shared.

He said endorsement had been sought and received from the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sports and “recognised by the Sports Development Foundation”.

— Paul Reid