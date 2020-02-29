PHOTOS: Jamaica vs Canada
Jamaica's Captain Jody Brown (right) brings the ball under control, while Canada's Emma Regan looks on during their Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship Group E top-of-the-table clash at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal on Wednesday.
Young Reggae Girl Gabrielle Gayle (left) gets a challenge in on Canada's Caleigh Boeckx.
Jamaica's defender Lauren Reid (right) heads the ball clear of Canada's Kaila Novak during their Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship Group E top-of-the-table clash at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal on Wednesday.
Jamaica's Jody Brown (left) and Marlee Fray (right) sandwiches Caitlin Shaw of Canada in a challenge for possession of the ball.
Jamaica's captain Jody Brown (centre) is sandwiched by Canadaian counterpart Caitlin Shaw (left) and Marika Guay during their Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship Group E clash at Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal on Wednesday. (Photos: Concacaf.com/Mexsport)
