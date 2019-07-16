Photos: Jamaica vs England
Jamaica goal defence Stacian Facey (right) and England goal schooter Joanne Harten (2nd right) battle for the ball during Group G of their Netball World Cup match at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, yesterday. England won 56-48. (Photos: Collin Reid courtesy of Courts, JTB, Alliance Investments, Dairy Industries, Supreme Ventures)
Jamaica's Romelda Aiken (back to camera) is challenged by England's Eboni Usoro-Brown (right) as Aiken's teammates, Shamera Sterling (left) and Nicole Dixon, watch the action.
Jamaica goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler (left) prepares to unleash, but is closely watched by England's Eboni Usoro-Brown (centre) and Geva Mentor.
Jamaica goal defence Jodian Ward (foreground) beats England goal shooter Helen Housby to the ball.
Jamaica goal keeper Shamera Sterling (left) gets a hand to the ball ahead of England's Helen Housby (centre) and Serena Guthrie.
