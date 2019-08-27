Positive test!
Jamaican athlete returns positive finding, could face ban
One of Jamaica's most promising athletes has been cited for an adverse analytical finding for a banned substance after competing at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association National Championships inside the National Stadium (Trials) from June 20-23.
It is understood that a banned substance was found in the athlete's 'A' sample, and the athlete's management team has since requested that the 'B' sample to tested as well.
If found guilty of a doping violation, the athlete, who finished in the top-three at the National Championships and was pencilled in as a member of the Jamaican team to the Doha World Championships in Qatar next month, could be banned for up to four years for a first offence.
Jamaica Observer sources indicated yesterday that the athlete had declared the use of an over the counter cold medicine during Trials, but it was not clear if a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) had been requested.
A TUE can only be issued by a medical doctor and, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), “Athletes may at times need to use a prohibited medication to treat a legitimate medical condition. A TUE is an exemption that allows an athlete to use, for therapeutic purposes only, an otherwise prohibited substance or method (of administering a substance).”
When contacted yesterday, a member of the athlete's management team referred the Observer to the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO). He said: “Any drugs tests of any Jamaican are the concern of JADCO, that's who should be consulted concerning any rumours or unconfirmed reports.”
The news comes a week after the bombshell revelation that top American male sprinter, World Championships 100m silver medallist Christian Coleman, had reportedly missed three drug tests in a 12-month period.
