Jamaican bodybuilders make mark at Diamond Cup in St Maarten

The Jamaica Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (JABBFA) recently participated in the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Diamond Cup in St Maarten, with one of the largest teams to represent the country outside the Caribbean and Central American Championships (CAC).

This was the first year that the St Maarten Bodybuilding Federation was hosting the Diamond Cup, a two-day competition with athletes around the world participating in amateur and professional classes.

Athletes from all areas of the globe, including Ukraine, Russia, Spain, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, Guadeloupe, United States, Martinique, Barbados, and Jamaica, descended on St Maarten to participate in 5 listed categories — bodybuilding, men's physique, women's fitness, bikini fitness and wellness.

The five-member Jamaican team included two amateurs — veteran bodybuilder Henry Graham and 2018 CAC Body Fitness Champion, Kristen McGregor — and was complemented by three of Jamaica's IFBB Elite Pros — Lenroy Morrison and Richardo Daniels for men's physique, and Avernell Modest representing bikini fitness.

The Jamaicans dominated the competition, winning the battle for muscle supremacy with various levels of success. Henry Graham placed fourth in the amateur bodybuilding category and Kristen McGregor won the coveted pro card in body fitness in the morning, moving on to the pro show in the night where she also won her category in her pro debut and US$1,500.

A very emotional Kristen wept tears of joy as she won her pro debut, beating Albeny Procope of Trinidad and Tobago and Sherronda Braithwaite of Antigua and Barbuda.

Avernell Modest copped US$1,000 with her second- place finish in the bikini fitness category. Modest put up a spirited fight but was outdone by more experienced pro Yana Kuznetsova of Russia. With their top two placings, both Jamaican women have qualified for the World Championships in Spain in December. Modest noted that when she initially started working, her main goal was only to develop a better physique. “Now its surreal that I am competing against some of my role models and am qualified to compete in the biggest bodybuilding competition in the world,” she shared.

The males were not to be outdone as Richardo Daniels and Lenroy Morrison placed fifth and fourth, respectively, winning US$500. This was Morrison's second-straight top four qualification, as he also looks forward to competing in Canada at the Montreal Diamond Cup in a few weeks to also qualify for the World Championships. Dmytro Horobets of Ukraine was a cut above the other competitors with his “v-taper, wide back and striated chest”.

President of the association Audrey Allwood Mullings said these results have further motivated people like Sherea Clarke, who will be participating in the ongoing Pan American Games. This will be the first Olympic-type games that will include bodybuilding and JABBFA, since their recent addition as a member association of the JOA.

Allwood lamented that Jamaica's participation in international events of this nature continues to be dampened by lack of funding, but she was grateful for the assistance of Sports Development Foundation, Jamaica Olympic Association, and Development Bank of Jamaica. Currently there are 15 athletes at home who are preparing for the CAC Championships in Puerto Rico, but the association has only secured airfare for two. She hopes that corporate Jamaica will increase its commitment to health and wellness and provide other athletes with an opportunity to represent Jamaica regionally and internationally, and thus highlight the calibre of the athletes.