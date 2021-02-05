Jamaican Brown etches name in WIU record books
Former St Elizabeth Technical (STETHS) middle-distance runner Richard Brown wasted little time in etching his name in the Western Illinois University (WIU) track and field record books after opening his first indoor season a week ago at the Grand Valley State University Bill Clinger Classic with a win in the men's 800m.
Brown's time of 1:51.50 minutes was good enough for third all time in the 'Fighting Leathernecks' record book and he was part of the men's 4x400m relay team that ran 3:21.93 seconds for second place behind Hillsdale who won with 3:17.98 seconds.
The County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs boys' Class One 800m champion last year is one of two Jamaicans on the WIU roster and joins former Rusea's High middle-distance athlete Ackeen Colley, who transferred from the University of Oklahoma for his final season of eligibility.
Both were listed on the Summit Conference pre-season predictions as athletes who were expected to do well.
— Paul Reid
