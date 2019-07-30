Jamaican female gymnast Francis revels in history-making moment

She may not have won a medal in her first final at the 18th Pan American Games yesterday, but the excitement, pride and sense of accomplishment that Jamaica's Artistic gymnast Danusia Francis feels is almost as if she did.

And rightly so.

For one, Francis will go down in history as the first Jamaican gymnast to compete in a final at the multi-sport event, and her seventh-place finish in the all-around final at the Villa El Salvador Sports Centre in Lima, Peru, was a performance way beyond expectations.

Francis entered the all-around medal event as the number eighth ranked competitor with a total score of 51.975, which included scores of 13.350 on vault, 12.875 on uneven bars, 12.950 on beam and 12.800 on her floor routine.

Despite posting a slightly lower tally of 51.650 in the final, she managed to jump one spot higher behind a stellar top six, while leaving a host of more illustrious athletes in her wake in the 24-competitor field.

The British-born Francis posted scores of 12.750, 12.750, 12.650 and 13.500 on the uneven bars, beam, floor and vault in that order.

Canada's Elasbeth Ann Black justified her favourites tag to land gold with a tally of 55.250, with American Riley McCusker (55.125) and Brazil's Elavia Saraiva (54.350) copping the silver and bronze, respectively.

An elated Francis, who is the most experienced member of the female team that comprises Kiara Richmon and Olympian Toni-Ann Williams, was buzzing with delight.

“I am incredibly happy with how I did today (yesterday). My aim was to come in the top 10, obviously the top six was the group in front of us and they were all extremely good contenders, so to come just behind those six was amazing.

“I am so pleased. To make a gymnastics final for the first time ever for Jamaica in such a strong field was already an achievement, and to then be able to not only come in the top 10, but to be just below the top six, I couldn't be happier,” an elated Francis told the Jamaica Observer shortly after competition.

“I was a little nervous at the beginning, but my nerves eased more and more as the competition went on, so after my first routine, I got the ball rolling and built momentum for the rest of the events. The feeling is even more overwhelming knowing that I have worked hard and that hard work is now paying off,” she added.

Francis, 25, who was a reserve athlete for Great Britain's team at the 2012 Summer Olympics, will also compete in the beam final tomorrow where she will enter as the number fifth-ranked competitor.

That final is set for 1:00 pm at the same venue and represents Jamaica's last shot at an historic gymnastic medal at the Games.

Her male counterpart Reiss Beckford was down to contest the men's individual all-around final late yesterday evening.

However, Francis, having already achieved her lifetime dream of making the all-around and beam finals, is not getting ahead of herself but remains cautiously optimistic.

“I am happy to have represented Jamaica in our first gymnastic final; I couldn't be more proud and look forward to do it all again on Wednesday.

“Today was a big confidence- booster, I added an extra somersault in my series on beam and used today as a practice for Wednesday's beam final and stuck it. So that gives me confidence that I can hit it again in the final,” Francis noted.

“But the thought of medalling hasn't crossed my mind as the field is extremely strong with multiple world medallists, but anything can happen in gymnastics. So my focus is on hitting my routine as best as I can and then we will see what happens with the scores,” she added.