Jamaican Fowler-Reid wins Fever's prized awards

PERTH, Australia (CMC) — West Coast Fever Head Coach Stacey Marinkovich hailed Jamaican goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid as the best overseas goal shooter to ever play in domestic Australia competition.

Marinkovich congratulated Fowler following another outstanding season, which culminated in her being crowned Fever's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second consecutive year and also the Player's Player Award for the third-consecutive year at the club's awards ceremony on Sunday.

“Jhaniele is a truly deserving winner of the MVP award,” Marinkovich said.

“She has consistently performed at the highest level under immense pressure and against world-leading defenders. Her elite level of execution is a reflection of her dedication, hard work and leadership.”

The two awards are more proof of the quality of Fowler-Ried, who has cemented herself as the best shooter in the world, finishing the past Super Netball League season with 965 goals, the most in the league for the third year running.

“Jhaniele is a true professional on and off the court,” he said. “She has made significant sacrifices to play in the 2020 season and with that she certainly ensured that she made the most of that decision.

“We are incredibly proud of what she has achieved at our club. Knowing the professional that she is, I am looking forward to seeing what she can do to evolve her game and take into the next season.”

Fowler-Reid has broken a host of records in the league, leaving defenders in her wake and was named Super Netball Player-of-the-Year in her first year in 2019.

She also played a pivotal role in Fever's ascent to their maiden grand final appearance.