Jamaican girls surrender to USVI in 2019 Cazova Under-18 Volleyball Championship

Jamaica's women went down 0-3 to the US Virgin Islands as the 2019 Cazova Under-18 Volleyball Championship got under way at G C Foster College in Spanish Town, St Catherine yesterday.

The Jamaican girls lost their first match in a best-of-five sets, 19-25, 18-25 and 20-25.

Jamaica's coach Shedeky Hamilton-Barnes said the team of mainly 14-and 15-year olds played fairly well but lacked the experience, even as some were playing international volleyball for the first time.

She said the service department was not up to standard as they did not know when to move to other areas of the court.

“The players will have to work hard, especially on their serves and also they need to make fewer mistakes if they should have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.”

She added that although the players lacked experience, they need to win their next match so that they will have a good chance to advance to the semi-finals.

Coach Hamilton-Barnes congratulated the US Virgin Islands on their win.

Meanwhile, the US Virgin Islands coach Isaac Raphel said he was very pleased with the team's victory, but that they need to improve on some aspects of their game.

“We are looking forward to win our next match, but we will have to improve on the serving,” he added.

The boys' Under-18 competition will be played on a round-robin format where the top two teams advance to the semi-finals. The participating teams are Suriname, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and host Jamaica.

The girls' Under-18 is being played in two groups with the top two teams from each advancing to the semi-finals.

Group A — US Virgin Islands, Suriname, Jamaica.

Group B — Barbados, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago.

In other games in the girls' Under-18, defending champions Barbados defeated The US Virgin Islands 3-0 with set scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-4.

In the boys' Under-19 Barbados defeated Trinidad and Tobago 3-0, with set scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-21.

Today's matches

10:00 am —T&T vs Guadeloupe (Girls)

12:30 pm — Suriname vs US Virgin Islands (Girls)

3:00 pm — Suriname vs T&T (Boys)

5:30 pm — Jamaica vs US Virgin Islands (Boys)