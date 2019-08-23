Jamaican junior swimmers holding their own in Hungary

Though they are yet to hit the podium, Jamaica's young swimming sensations continue to perform creditably at the FINA World Junior Championships, registering personal best times on day three in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday.

Jamaica's performance on the day was highlighted by another top-20 finish in the relay, as the team of Nicholas Vale (54.27), Kyle Sinclair (53.67), Emily MacDonald (59.19) and Gabrianna Banks (59.91), registered 3:47.04 to place 18th overall out of 29 teams entered in the mixed 400-metre freestyle event.

Zaneta Alvaranga recorded a personal best of 1:17.60 in heat two of the 100m breaststroke, slashing 3.16 seconds off of her previous personal best to place 49th, while Carifta gold medallist in the girls' 13-14 age group, Sabrina Lyn, was 54th in 1:18.45. Approximately 69 swimmers contested the event.

Earlier in the 50m butterfly, Alvaranga, who is the reigning Carifta gold medallist in the event, clocked 28.05 for 25th overall in an event contested by 83 swimmers.

That performance saw Alvaranga being the fastest Jamaican girl to swim at the championships, as MacDonald, who is the Carifta silver medallist in the event, was 44th in 29.44.

In the boys' 15-17 50m freestyle, Sinclair was one hundredth of a second off his personal best of 24.32, clocking 24.33 to finish 52nd of 114 juniors in the event. His performance represented the best by a Jamaican at the World Juniors in that race.

Nathaniel Thomas, the Carifta and CCCAN gold medallist in the boys' 13-14 age group, placed 63rd in 24.67.

But, Thomas who holds the 50m backstroke titles at Carifta and CCCAN, produced a more improved performance in that event, stopping the clock in 27.80 in heat five to place 49th.

Sinclair, competing in heat three of the 50m backstroke, produced a personal 28.77 to place 64th overall in an event that attracted 88 swimmers.

On Wednesday's second day, Thomas lowered the boys' 13-14 national age group 100m butterfly record, clocking 58.45, which bettered Jesse Marsh's previous mark of 58.49 set in 2015. However, the time placed him 52nd overall, while teammate Nicholas Vale touched in 57.71 to place 49th.

In the 200m freestyle, Kyle Sinclair recorded a new personal best of 2:01.39 to place 58th, while Vale, who sprang into freestyle action immediately after the butterfly event, clocked 2:02.91 for 66th overall.

Meanwhile, Emily MacDonald, who made the B final in the 100m freestyle at the Pan American Games, placed 50th in the girls' 200m freestyle with a time of 58.28, while Sabrina Lyn was 70th in 1:00.80.

Jamaica's highest finish came in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, where the team of Thomas, Cameron Brown, Lyn and MacDonald, clocked 4:18.00 to place 21st.