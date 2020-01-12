Jamaican Matt, Bermudian Wells on target in England

LONDON, England (CMC) — Bermudian Nahki Wells and Jamaican Jamille Matt were both on target yesterday, but the strikers shared contrasting fortunes as Queens Park Rangers (QPR) lost while Newport County bounced back to win.

Wells' tap-in for his 13th club goal of the season came too late for QPR, who went down 3-1 to west London rivals Brentford in a Championship match, while substitute Matt's fourth of the season helped Newport come from behind to win 2-1 at 10-man Scunthorpe in League Two.

Third-place Brentford raced into a three-goal interval lead through their three forwards, Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins, in a 14-minute blitz and could easily have been five or six up.

QPR improved after the break and 29-year-old Wells, on loan from Premier club Burnley, reduced the arrears in the 62nd minute. slotting home Bright Osayi-Samuel's cross from a couple of yards out.

But it was too little too late for QPR whose 12th defeat of the season left them in 15th place.

Newport Manager Michael Flynn said he was “over the moon” after his side fought back at Scunthorpe, Matt, 30, levelling on 72 minutes as he tucked away the rebound after goalkeeper Rory Watson could only parry Tristan Abrahams' long-range shot.

Padraig Amond then grabbed the winner – his 12th goal of the season – four minutes later, shortly after the hosts' Lee Novak had been shown a straight red card. The Lincolnshire outfit had taken the lead through Abo Eisa's first-half stunner .

The win ended a run of 10 games without a win in League Two for Newport, who climbed back up to 11th in the table – 11 points below seventh-place Forest Green Rovers, 4-3 winners at Mansfield Town, with three games in hand.

A delighted Flynn said: “In the second half, I thought we were outstanding.

“The game management was brilliant — the front three caused problems when Jamma [Matt] came on, the midfield were winning second balls, and they were all excellent.”