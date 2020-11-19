Jamaican netballer Wilson signs for Australia's Thunderbirds

ADELAIDE, Australia (CMC) — Adelaide Thunderbirds' high-performance Manager Pitre Bourdon said he was excited to welcome Jamaica defender Latanya Wilson to the club for the forthcoming Super Netball League season.

Wilson is the final overseas signing for the Thunderbirds, joining fellow Sunshine Girl defender Shamera Sterling and emerging Australian talent Matilda Garrett on the defensive end of the court.

“I cannot wait to be in Adelaide to meet the team,” Wilson said. “This is a great opportunity for me, and I can't wait to get on court with the girls.”

Wilson was spotted during her stint with the Celtic Dragons in the Netball Superleague this year in the UK.

Bourdon said she will bring great athleticism and energy to the side.

“Latanya made a strong start to the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season with the Dragons in the UK, demonstrating her tenacity and ability to influence a game,” he said.

“She's definitely a hunter out on court and we love that she has the versatility to perform in all defensive positions.

“Latanya has great potential to have a real impact (in the Super Netball League) and we can't wait to start working with her.”

Wilson first represented Jamaica at the Youth World Cup in 2017 and earned her first selection as a senior Sunshine Girl at the start of this year.

In January this year, she made her international debut during the Nations Cup, lining up in the defensive circle alongside Sterling.