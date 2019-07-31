Jamaican team in Spain for Milo Champions Cup
A Milo Jamaica team arrived in Barcelona, Spain, yesterday ahead of the 2019 staging of the Milo Champions Cup, which kicks off today.
The competition runs through to August 7 and has attracted countries from Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.
The Kingston and St Andrew Football Association conducted four clinics across the island in Kingston, Montego Bay, St Mary, and Manchester to select the Milo Jamaica team of eight players, including two girls, 12 years and under, and according to the rules, at least one girl must be on the field for each team at all times.
The members of the Milo Jamaica team who left the island on Sunday and arrived in Barcelona, yesterday after a lay-over in Panama, are Denzil McKenzie, Lejhaun Bailey, Alana Picknight, Orane Watson, Daniel Clarke, Jamilia Thomas, Justin Murray, and Keneel Degree.
Accompanying the players are Coach Sydney McFarlane of Harbour View, and chaperones Chevanne Lawrence and Piffany Davidson.
The draw took place yesterday with the participating countries divided into four groups of five teams each. Matches in the five-a-side competition last for 60 minutes.
Winners of each group will advance to the semi-finals, then the winners of the semi-finals will face each other in the final.
